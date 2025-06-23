Georgia Tech Announces 2025 Hall Of Fame Class Headlined By Shaq Mason

Shaq Mason joins the elite as part of the GT Hall of Fame Class of 2025! 🏆



Induction Weekend will be Oct. 10–11 vs. Virginia Tech.



📰 : https://t.co/Fo8Q6tP000

🎟️ : https://t.co/AnelJkwkoO#StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/77NF6DzsfC