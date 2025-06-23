Georgia Tech Announces 2025 Hall Of Fame Class Headlined By Shaq Mason
Georgia Tech announces its 2025 class, which will include three golfers, a coach, a baseball player, and a track and field star. Members who will be inducted into the class include Anders Alberton and Ollie Schneiderjans who were All-Americans in golf and won three ACC championships during their tenure with the Yellow Jackets.
The Yellow Jackets first-ever women’s basketball coach, Jim Culpepper, will also be inducted. He was a pioneer in bringing varsity athletics for women to Georgia Tech. Baseball catcher and All-American Zane Evans, hurdler Montrell Person, tennis star Juan Spir, and golfer Matt Weibring.
Georgia Tech vice president and interim director of athletics Jon Palumbo gave a quote on the class via RamblingWreck.com.
“We are proud to announce the members of the Georgia Tech Sports Hall of Fame’s Class of 2025,” said Georgia Tech vice president/interim director of athletics Jon Palumbo. “Georgia Tech has one of the most prestigious halls of fame in all of college athletics due to the long, storied history of Tech athletics and the success that so many legendary Yellow Jackets have attained on The Flats and beyond. Congratulations to the eight members of the Class of 2025 on joining this impressive club. We’re looking forward to celebrating them and the Class of 2024 when Tech football hosts Virginia Tech the weekend of Oct. 10-11.”
Former Georgia Tech alum Shaq Mason headlines the Hall of Fame class with all of the accolades he has accomplished on the gridiron.
His career began with the Yellow Jackets in 2011, where he played 11 games as a true freshman and even got a start in the Hyundai Sun Bowl. His sophomore year would be even better as he started 12 of 14 games at left guard and was part of a top-ranked rushing attack that ranked fourth nationally. In his junior and senior seasons, Mason earned a plethora of accolades. In his junior season, he was named ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week for two consecutive weeks.
He was named an All-American by several renowned outlets during his senior campaign. USA Today, Sports Illustrated, Phil Steele, and the Football Writers Association all named him to their teams. USA Today gave him a first-team selection. He was also named second-team All-ACC by league coaches and media outlets. He was a part of one of the best offensive lines in college football that gave up 0.79 sacks per game, which ranked second in the nation during his senior season.
Mason is currently a 10-year veteran of the National Football League, having started his career with the New England Patriots, who selected him in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL Draft. He started 98 of his 103 games with the Patriots before being traded to the Buccaneers in 2022. Mason spent a year with the Bucs before landing with the Houston Texans. He is a two-time Super Bowl champion and helped lead the Patriots to three consecutive Super Bowls. Despite being in the league for more than 10 seasons, Mason is considered one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL and a strong part of the resurgence for the Houston Texans.
All eight inductees will be enshrined on October 10-11 when the Yellow Jackets play Virginia Tech.