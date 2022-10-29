Georgia Tech Blown Out By Florida State 41-16

Georgia Tech was on the road today at Florida State, trying to win its third straight game in the series against the Seminoles. The Yellow Jackets were going to have a different starting quarterback, as Jeff Sims was going to be available in emergency situations only. It was going to be up to Zach Gibson and Zach Pyron today to lead the Yellow Jackets on the road and try to pull a shocking win.

The game was never in doubt and it was a disappointing effort to see from this Georgia Tech team, even if they were without their starting quarterback.

Here is the complete game summary for Georgia Tech vs Florida State

1st quarter

Georgia Tech got the ball to start the game and Gibson was taking the field as the starting quarterback.

The offense had a tough start and went three and out with Gibson starting 0-1. The Yellow Jackets punted the ball away and also picked up an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty to set up FSU in good field position.

After a few good runs by Florida State, the Seminoles had an overthrown pass on 3rd and 3 and then a dropped pass on fourth down. It was the stop the defense needed and the ball was going back into the hands of the offense.

Gibson and the offense could not get anything going on its second drive. After a sack by the Seminole's defense, a wide receiver screen to Nate McCollum went nowhere and Georgia Tech was punting the ball away. A poor punt by David Shanahan would give FSU good field position.

The defense for Georgia Tech forced another fourth down try from Florida State, but the Seminoles would convert this one and move into Yellow Jackets territory. However, linebacker Charlie Thomas recovered a fumble on the next play and took it deep into Florida State territory.

Charlie Thomas had the highlight play of the first half for Georgia Tech Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

At this point, Pyron entered the game for the offense, but the result did not change immediately. The offense could not go anywhere and went three and out again. Gavin Stewart's field goal went through and Georgia Tech grabbed the first lead of the game 3-0.

Florida State took over and moved back due to some penalties and faced a 3rd and 20 on the drive. The pass was incomplete, but a roughing the passer penalty on Keion White gave FSU a first down. Florida State kept driving right down the field and a run by Lawrance Toafili gave Florida State the lead 7-3 as the first quarter came to a close.

2nd Quarter

The offense picked up its first 1st down of the game when Pyron found Nate McCollum on a short pass. However, the offense would stall out and Shanahan would have to come back out for a punt.

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis hit wide receiver, Johnny Wilson, for a 78-yard touchdown on the Seminole's next drive and extended the lead to 14-3.

A penalty on the Georgia Tech offensive line pushed the offense back and the Yellow Jackets' offense would go three and out again.

After another Georgia Tech punt, Florida State started running the ball well and was moving at will on the Yellow Jackets' defense. However, Georgia Tech would force a fumble and another FSU miscue would give the Yellow Jackets an opportunity.

A sack on first down pushed the offense back, but it looked like Pyron would find McCollum for the first down on a 3rd and 19, but a holding penalty would bring the ball back. Tech would go nowhere on the next play and another punt from Shanahan was on the way.

Florida State was called for a questionable offensive pass interference call and it looked like Georgia Tech was going to be bailed out by another FSU mistake. On the very next play, Travis hit Toafili for a 68-yard touchdown and it was 21-3 Florida State and the game felt all but over.

Florida State's Lawrance Toafili had a big first half vs Georgia Tech Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

The offense went three and out again on its next drive. The offensive ineptitude can be blamed on a lot of things in this game. The quarterbacks were not ready, the offensive line did them no favors, and the playcalling was not setting them up for success.

Georgia Tech punted the ball away to Florida State and hope to stop any more points from being scored before the end of the first half. Travis would get Florida State deep into Georgia Tech territory but was unable to punch it in the end zone and FSU settled for a field goal. The Seminoles would hit the field goal and lead 24-3 heading into the half.

Some first-half stats in this one: FSU outgained Georgia Tech 360-24, the Yellow Jackets have 17 yards on eight pass attempts, and Georgia Tech is averaging 0.4 yards per rush. If not for two Florida State turnovers, this game would be uglier.

3rd Quarter

The third quarter started out with a bang for Georgia Tech. Brent Key made a gutsy call to kick an onside kick coming out of the half and the Yellow Jackets recovered it. The offense would respond and move the ball on the Florida State defense.

Pyron found E.J. Jenkins for a 32-yard touchdown and the lead was cut to 24-10. It was the first career touchdown pass for Pyron and a much-needed response after the dreadful offensive performance in the first half. Pyron looked composed on the drive and the offense had some nice runs from Hassan Hall mixed in.

A penalty on the kickoff would set Florida State up in bad field position for their first possession in the second half. A couple of key third and long conversions for Florida State kept the drive alive and it allowed Travis to find Ja'Khi Douglas for a touchdown and get the lead back to 21 points for the Seminoles.

Georgia Tech needed a response from its offense and Pyron would be in a rhythm on the drive. He would find McCollum for a first down after a nice run from Dontae Smith and then would hit Malachi Carter for another first down on a short pass. A sack given up by the offensive line would kill the drive. The Yellow Jackets were going to go for it on 4th and 6, but a false start penalty would back them up and force a punt.

Trey Benson got the Seminole's offense going and the run game was getting some big gains against the Georgia Tech defense. Travis would hit Ontaria Wilson and set up FSU deep in Georgia Tech territory. That would end the quarter and Florida State would head into the final quarter with a 31-10 lead.

4th quarter

Florida State's Jordan Travis had a solid game against Georgia Tech on Saturday Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Florida State opened up the fourth quarter in the red zone and looking to go up 38-10.

The Yellow Jackets found a way to hold the FSU offense to three points and the lead was extended to 34-10.

Pyron hit Jenkins for another big gain through the air on the first play of the next drive and got the offense moving. He would find Jenkins and McCollum again to get the ball into the red zone and the Yellow Jackets were looking to trim the lead.

After a long drive to get down to the goal line, Georgia Tech's offense could not get the ball across the goal line and the ball turned over on downs and went back to Florida State with the Seminoles still leading 34-10.

Florida State would lean on the running game to try and milk the clock down and end the game.

Pyron would score a late touchdown to make the score 41-16 at the end,

This game was never close, even when Georgia Tech had the early 3-0 lead after the Thomas fumble recovery. Florida State racked up over 600 yards of offense in this game.

Pyron got better late in the game, but the offense was ineffective for the game. The running game did next to nothing to help out the quarterback and the offensive line performed poorly again.

The defense did not perform well either and the pass defense was exposed this afternoon. Georgia Tech came into the game in the top half of the ACC in passing defense, but Travis picked apart the Yellow Jacket's secondary for 396 yards and several big plays. The tackling was terrible in this game and Florida State's running game was fantastic for them.

This loss drops Georgia Tech to 3-5 and 2-3 in the ACC. The Yellow Jackets will be back on the road next Saturday vs Virginia Tech and that game will kick off at 12:30 p.m.

