College Football Playoff and Bowl Projections After Week 3: North Carolina Into Postseason

That was an absolutely bonkers weekend in college football, and you don’t even have to touch upon all the theatrics surrounding Lane Kiffin’s return to Oxford, Miss., to know that. Vanderbilt won a game in the last second, Houston came up just short at the end against Texas Tech, Louisville confirmed it is a College Football Playoff contender and there were a half-dozen results which few saw coming going into Saturday.

That’s reflected in the Sports Illustrated latest bowl projections, which include several new teams (hello, Bill Belichick at Fenway!) and plenty of intriguing matchups coming together across the postseason.

Here’s our projection of the College Football Playoff and 35 bowl games for the 2026–27 season after Week 3.

College Football Playoff Projected Rankings After Week 3

Notre Dame Texas Ohio State Miami Georgia Indiana Mississippi BYU LSU USC Louisville Boise State

First Round

No. 9 LSU at No. 8 BYU

No. 10 USC at No. 7 Mississippi

No. 11 Louisville at No. 6 Indiana

No. 12 Boise State at No. 5 Georgia

Quarterfinals

Fiesta Bowl: No. 4 Miami vs. No. 5 Georgia

No. 4 Miami vs. No. 5 Georgia Rose Bowl: No. 3 Ohio State vs. No. 6 Indiana

No. 3 Ohio State vs. No. 6 Indiana Cotton Bowl: No. 2 Texas vs. No. 7 Mississippi

No. 2 Texas vs. No. 7 Mississippi Peach Bowl: No. 1 Notre Dame vs. No. 9 LSU

Semifinals

Orange Bowl: No. 4 Miami vs. No. 9 LSU

No. 4 Miami vs. No. 9 LSU Sugar Bowl: No. 2 Texas vs. No. 3 Ohio State

National Championship

At Las Vegas: No. 3 Ohio State vs. No. 4 Miami

Bowl Projections After Week 3

Bowl Game Date Matchup Salute to Veterans Bowl Dec. 15 Old Dominion vs. Toledo Frisco Football Classic Dec. 15 Jacksonville State vs. North Texas Boca Raton Bowl Dec. 18 FAU vs. Appalachian State Gasparilla Bowl Dec. 18 Missouri vs. Duke Myrtle Beach Bowl Dec. 21 Delaware vs. UMass Potato Bowl Dec. 21 Miami (Ohio) vs. USF Puerto Rico Bowl Dec. 22 Western Kentucky vs. Ohio Cure Bowl Dec. 22 James Madison vs. UCF Independence Bowl Dec. 22 Kansas State vs. Minnesota New Orleans Bowl Dec. 23 Kennesaw State vs. Troy Armed Forces Bowl Dec. 23 Navy vs. New Mexico Frisco Bowl Dec. 23 Tulsa vs. Fresno State Poinsettia Bowl Dec. 23 Oregon State vs. Cal New Mexico Bowl Dec. 24 Colorado State vs. UNLV Hawai’i Bowl Dec. 24 San Diego State vs. Hawai’i Pinstripe Bowl Dec. 26 Virginia vs. Iowa Fenway Bowl Dec. 26 North Carolina vs. Memphis Mayo Bowl Dec. 26 Clemson vs. Wisconsin 68 Ventures Bowl Dec. 26 Louisiana Tech vs. Texas State Cactus Bowl Dec. 26 West Virginia vs. Illinois Military Bowl Dec. 26 Wake Forest vs. UTSA Arizona Bowl Dec. 27 North Dakota State vs. Western Michigan Holiday Bowl Dec. 28 Utah vs. Virginia Tech Birmingham Bowl Dec. 29 Auburn vs. UCLA Pop-Tarts Bowl Dec. 29 Texas Tech vs. Pitt Alamo Bowl Dec. 29 Oregon vs. Houston Gator Bowl Dec. 30 Florida vs. SMU Music City Bowl Dec. 30 Kentucky vs. Nebraska ReliaQuest Bowl Dec. 31 Tennessee vs. Michigan Sun Bowl Dec. 31 Arizona vs. NC State Las Vegas Bowl Dec. 31 Washington vs. Oklahoma Texas Bowl Dec. 31 Texas A&M vs. TCU Citrus Bowl Jan. 2 Alabama vs. Penn State First Responder Bowl Jan. 2 Northwestern vs. Arizona State Liberty Bowl Jan. 2 Mississippi State vs. Oklahoma State

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