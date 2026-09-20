College Football Playoff and Bowl Projections After Week 3: North Carolina Into Postseason
That was an absolutely bonkers weekend in college football, and you don’t even have to touch upon all the theatrics surrounding Lane Kiffin’s return to Oxford, Miss., to know that. Vanderbilt won a game in the last second, Houston came up just short at the end against Texas Tech, Louisville confirmed it is a College Football Playoff contender and there were a half-dozen results which few saw coming going into Saturday.
That’s reflected in the Sports Illustrated latest bowl projections, which include several new teams (hello, Bill Belichick at Fenway!) and plenty of intriguing matchups coming together across the postseason.
Here’s our projection of the College Football Playoff and 35 bowl games for the 2026–27 season after Week 3.
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College Football Playoff Projected Rankings After Week 3
- Notre Dame
- Texas
- Ohio State
- Miami
- Georgia
- Indiana
- Mississippi
- BYU
- LSU
- USC
- Louisville
- Boise State
First Round
- No. 9 LSU at No. 8 BYU
- No. 10 USC at No. 7 Mississippi
- No. 11 Louisville at No. 6 Indiana
- No. 12 Boise State at No. 5 Georgia
Quarterfinals
- Fiesta Bowl: No. 4 Miami vs. No. 5 Georgia
- Rose Bowl: No. 3 Ohio State vs. No. 6 Indiana
- Cotton Bowl: No. 2 Texas vs. No. 7 Mississippi
- Peach Bowl: No. 1 Notre Dame vs. No. 9 LSU
Semifinals
- Orange Bowl: No. 4 Miami vs. No. 9 LSU
- Sugar Bowl: No. 2 Texas vs. No. 3 Ohio State
National Championship
- At Las Vegas: No. 3 Ohio State vs. No. 4 Miami
Bowl Projections After Week 3
Bowl Game
Date
Matchup
Salute to Veterans Bowl
Dec. 15
Old Dominion vs. Toledo
Frisco Football Classic
Dec. 15
Jacksonville State vs. North Texas
Boca Raton Bowl
Dec. 18
FAU vs. Appalachian State
Gasparilla Bowl
Dec. 18
Missouri vs. Duke
Myrtle Beach Bowl
Dec. 21
Delaware vs. UMass
Potato Bowl
Dec. 21
Miami (Ohio) vs. USF
Puerto Rico Bowl
Dec. 22
Western Kentucky vs. Ohio
Cure Bowl
Dec. 22
James Madison vs. UCF
Independence Bowl
Dec. 22
Kansas State vs. Minnesota
New Orleans Bowl
Dec. 23
Kennesaw State vs. Troy
Armed Forces Bowl
Dec. 23
Navy vs. New Mexico
Frisco Bowl
Dec. 23
Tulsa vs. Fresno State
Poinsettia Bowl
Dec. 23
Oregon State vs. Cal
New Mexico Bowl
Dec. 24
Colorado State vs. UNLV
Hawai’i Bowl
Dec. 24
San Diego State vs. Hawai’i
Pinstripe Bowl
Dec. 26
Virginia vs. Iowa
Fenway Bowl
Dec. 26
North Carolina vs. Memphis
Mayo Bowl
Dec. 26
Clemson vs. Wisconsin
68 Ventures Bowl
Dec. 26
Louisiana Tech vs. Texas State
Cactus Bowl
Dec. 26
West Virginia vs. Illinois
Military Bowl
Dec. 26
Wake Forest vs. UTSA
Arizona Bowl
Dec. 27
North Dakota State vs. Western Michigan
Holiday Bowl
Dec. 28
Utah vs. Virginia Tech
Birmingham Bowl
Dec. 29
Auburn vs. UCLA
Pop-Tarts Bowl
Dec. 29
Texas Tech vs. Pitt
Alamo Bowl
Dec. 29
Oregon vs. Houston
Gator Bowl
Dec. 30
Florida vs. SMU
Music City Bowl
Dec. 30
Kentucky vs. Nebraska
ReliaQuest Bowl
Dec. 31
Tennessee vs. Michigan
Sun Bowl
Dec. 31
Arizona vs. NC State
Las Vegas Bowl
Dec. 31
Washington vs. Oklahoma
Texas Bowl
Dec. 31
Texas A&M vs. TCU
Citrus Bowl
Jan. 2
Alabama vs. Penn State
First Responder Bowl
Jan. 2
Northwestern vs. Arizona State
Liberty Bowl
Jan. 2
Mississippi State vs. Oklahoma State
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Bryan Fischer is a staff writer at Sports Illustrated covering college sports. He joined the SI staff in October 2024 after spending nearly two decades at outlets such as FOX Sports, NBC Sports and CBS Sports. A member of the Football Writers Association of America’s All-America Selection Committee and a Heisman Trophy voter, Fischer has received awards for investigative journalism from the Associated Press Sports Editors and FWAA. He has a bachelor’s in communication from USC.Follow bryandfischer