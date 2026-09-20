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College Football Playoff and Bowl Projections After Week 3: North Carolina Into Postseason

The Tar Heels are one of several new teams in the mix, while Louisville confirmed it is a CFP contender by beating SMU.
Bryan Fischer|
North Carolina coach Bill Belichick and the Tar Heels enter our bowl projections this week.
North Carolina coach Bill Belichick and the Tar Heels enter our bowl projections this week. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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That was an absolutely bonkers weekend in college football, and you don’t even have to touch upon all the theatrics surrounding Lane Kiffin’s return to Oxford, Miss., to know that. Vanderbilt won a game in the last second, Houston came up just short at the end against Texas Tech, Louisville confirmed it is a College Football Playoff contender and there were a half-dozen results which few saw coming going into Saturday. 

That’s reflected in the Sports Illustrated latest bowl projections, which include several new teams (hello, Bill Belichick at Fenway!) and plenty of intriguing matchups coming together across the postseason.

Here’s our projection of the College Football Playoff and 35 bowl games for the 2026–27 season after Week 3.

PREVIOUS: Projections After Week 1 | Week 2

College Football Playoff Projected Rankings After Week 3

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Texas
  3. Ohio State
  4. Miami
  5. Georgia
  6. Indiana
  7. Mississippi
  8. BYU
  9. LSU
  10. USC
  11. Louisville
  12. Boise State

First Round

  • No. 9 LSU at No. 8 BYU
  • No. 10 USC at No. 7 Mississippi
  • No. 11 Louisville at No. 6 Indiana
  • No. 12 Boise State at No. 5 Georgia

Quarterfinals

  • Fiesta Bowl: No. 4 Miami vs. No. 5 Georgia
  • Rose Bowl: No. 3 Ohio State vs. No. 6 Indiana
  • Cotton Bowl: No. 2 Texas vs. No. 7 Mississippi
  • Peach Bowl: No. 1 Notre Dame vs. No. 9 LSU

Semifinals

  • Orange Bowl: No. 4 Miami vs. No. 9 LSU
  • Sugar Bowl: No. 2 Texas vs. No. 3 Ohio State

National Championship

  • At Las Vegas: No. 3 Ohio State vs. No. 4 Miami

Bowl Projections After Week 3

Bowl Game

Date

Matchup

Salute to Veterans Bowl

Dec. 15

Old Dominion vs. Toledo

Frisco Football Classic

Dec. 15

Jacksonville State vs. North Texas

Boca Raton Bowl

Dec. 18

FAU vs. Appalachian State

Gasparilla Bowl

Dec. 18

Missouri vs. Duke

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Dec. 21

Delaware vs. UMass

Potato Bowl

Dec. 21

Miami (Ohio) vs. USF

Puerto Rico Bowl

Dec. 22

Western Kentucky vs. Ohio

Cure Bowl

Dec. 22

James Madison vs. UCF

Independence Bowl

Dec. 22

Kansas State vs. Minnesota

New Orleans Bowl

Dec. 23

Kennesaw State vs. Troy

Armed Forces Bowl

Dec. 23

Navy vs. New Mexico

Frisco Bowl

Dec. 23

Tulsa vs. Fresno State

Poinsettia Bowl

Dec. 23

Oregon State vs. Cal

New Mexico Bowl

Dec. 24

Colorado State vs. UNLV

Hawai’i Bowl

Dec. 24

San Diego State vs. Hawai’i

Pinstripe Bowl

Dec. 26

Virginia vs. Iowa

Fenway Bowl

Dec. 26

North Carolina vs. Memphis

Mayo Bowl

Dec. 26

Clemson vs. Wisconsin

68 Ventures Bowl

Dec. 26

Louisiana Tech vs. Texas State

Cactus Bowl

Dec. 26

West Virginia vs. Illinois

Military Bowl

Dec. 26

Wake Forest vs. UTSA

Arizona Bowl

Dec. 27

North Dakota State vs. Western Michigan

Holiday Bowl

Dec. 28

Utah vs. Virginia Tech

Birmingham Bowl

Dec. 29

Auburn vs. UCLA

Pop-Tarts Bowl

Dec. 29

Texas Tech vs. Pitt

Alamo Bowl

Dec. 29

Oregon vs. Houston

Gator Bowl

Dec. 30

Florida vs. SMU

Music City Bowl

Dec. 30

Kentucky vs. Nebraska

ReliaQuest Bowl

Dec. 31

Tennessee vs. Michigan

Sun Bowl

Dec. 31

Arizona vs. NC State

Las Vegas Bowl

Dec. 31

Washington vs. Oklahoma

Texas Bowl

Dec. 31

Texas A&M vs. TCU

Citrus Bowl

Jan. 2

Alabama vs. Penn State

First Responder Bowl

Jan. 2

Northwestern vs. Arizona State

Liberty Bowl

Jan. 2

Mississippi State vs. Oklahoma State

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Bryan Fischer
BRYAN FISCHER

Bryan Fischer is a staff writer at Sports Illustrated covering college sports. He joined the SI staff in October 2024 after spending nearly two decades at outlets such as FOX Sports, NBC Sports and CBS Sports. A member of the Football Writers Association of America’s All-America Selection Committee and a Heisman Trophy voter, Fischer has received awards for investigative journalism from the Associated Press Sports Editors and FWAA. He has a bachelor’s in communication from USC.

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