Georgia Tech EDGE AJ Hoffler Is Finally Healthy & Talking Full Advantage of the Spring Ball

Despite a really good junior season, A.J Hoffler battled and played through injuries. He didn’t let it affect him and continued to play at a high level. He even missed a little bit of spring last season, which was valuable reps for him and a way to ingratiate himself with the team. He talked about the journey to get through the injuries and finally being healthy.

“It was kind of tough, just, you know, the injuries, just pushing through it. I definitely can say moving like feeling how I was moving normally. It's good. That's a good thing for me because now I can really like playing to my full abilities, not just have to do one thing because I can't like physically do it. But now that you know, I'm 100 % healthy, it feels a lot better. I feel like I'm moving a lot better, looking a lot better.”

Hoffler played a good bit for the Yellow Jackets last season and took full advantage of his reps on the field. He finished with 17 tackles and 1.5 sacks. He talked about how that has kind of prepared him for the spring and beyond.

“I think from a maturity standpoint, like just understanding the game better. Again, full-speed reps are like going straight in the first play of the game. Then just getting more comfortable and like my ability, like what I can do, see what I can do. But you know, I'm getting a lot more reps and then this year capitalizing on that and making the plays that I might have missed or just didn't make so that I can take that next step in my game," said Hoffler.

In his last game on the field last season against BYU, Hoffler showcased what he is capable of and can do on the football field. He finished with the highest PFF (Pro Football Focus) grade for the Yellow Jackets in the close defeat to BYU in the Pop Tarts Bowl. Hoffler finished with a 74.1 grade on 44 snaps. If the Yellow Jackets can get that type of play this season, it will only make their defensive line even better and one that can dominate games. Hoffler is working on getting faster off the ball and finishing plays as key things ahead of the 2026 season.

“Well, for one, just getting healthy, and then two, playing faster, just running off the ball, getting consistent with my hands, and just finishing the plays, finishing at the quarterback. You can't tackle in practice, but in a finishing position, breaking down so I'm not missing open field tackles and all that. So just finishing the little details to take my game to the next level,” said Hoffler.

If he can do that, Georgia Tech will be a dangerous team up front.