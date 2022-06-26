Georgia Tech hosted 2023 linebacker King Tshiama on an unofficial visit

With the month of June winding down, Georgia Tech Football is looking to get in some more visits with some of the prospects left on the recruiting board for them. One of the visitors is King Tshiama, a linebacker prospect from Gattiesberg, Maryland and it seems that the visit went well.

Georgia Tech currently has one linebacker committed in its 2023 recruiting class with Ashton Heflin, a three-star linebacker from Newnan High School. Tshiama is a big prospect at 6-2 220 LBS and is a physical linebacker that moves well.

Since Georgia Tech offered in May, it seems as if things have been trending in the right direction for this recruitment. The Yellow Jackets are currently the only power five offer for Tshiama and that could give them a lead in this one.

Looking ahead, this could be another addition to the class soon. Expect the staff to keep recruiting him hard and that could result in a commitment this summer.

The recruiting dead period is set to begin in July and that will mean no more visits until the end of the month. Georgia was able to get one of their targets at linebacker in before that and hopefully, it'll pay off.

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Georgia Tech Football: Early Week Four Preview vs UCF

Georgia Tech Football: Three Offensive Players on UCF to watch in week four matchup

Georgia Tech Football: Three defensive players on UCF to watch in week four matchup

2024 athlete Rahshawn Clark receives Georgia Tech Offer