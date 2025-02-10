Georgia Tech Football 2025 Offseason Outlook: Quarterback
Once again, Georgia Tech is going to have one of the best quarterback rooms in the ACC and in the country. The Yellow Jackets are set up well not just for the 2025 season, but beyond that.
Haynes King was having a really strong season before getting hurt in October. One bright spot that came from that injury though is how well Aaron Philo played. Philo was huge in wins over Miami and NC State and showed his talent and why he is the quarterback of the future for the Yellow Jackets. Both quarterbacks are returning for the upcoming season, showing the future and the present will be bright for Georgia Tech.
Let's look at the quarterback position at this point in the offseason, looking at who is returning, who left, who is coming in, and the biggest question mark.
Who is Returning?
Haynes King, Aaron Philo, and Graham Knowles. Both Philo and Knowles redshirted last season.
Having King back for next season is massive for Georgia Tech and makes them contenders to get to the ACC Championship game. King is one of the most underrated quarterbacks in the country and he makes the Yellow Jackets offense hard to stop. King threw for 303 yards and two touchdowns as well as running for 110 yards and three touchdowns in the eight overtime loss to Georgia after the game, head coach Brent Key spoke about him and his performance that night:
"He's a warrior. He's one of the toughest kids I've ever been around in my life. He wills others around. Proud of him. Proud of all of them."
Two of Georgia Tech's five losses came with King out of the lineup. When he came back, he split time with Philo in wins over Miami and NC State, before playing his normal full-time snaps against the Bulldogs. Philo played the majority of snaps in the win over the Wolfpack. Philo finished the game 19-33 for 265 yards as well as 57 yards rushing and led the game-winning drive.
How good was Philo? He finished as the highest-graded quarterback in the entire country in week 13 according to PFF (Pro Football Focus). Philo earned a 93.7 grade (top in the country) and a 93.3 passing grade (3rd in the country).
Knowles is a talented QB who is going to get another season to develop behind these two players.
Who is Deparating?
Zach Pyron entered the transfer portal after the season ended and transferred to Minnesota. Pyron had been at Georgia Tech since 2022 and started two games this season when Haynes King went down with an injury. He started the game against Notre Dame, going 20-36 for 269 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. He went on to start the next weekend at Virginia Tech, but was benched in favor of true freshman Aaron Philo in the third quarter. Pyron went 10-22 for 76 yards in that game. The Yellow Jackets played both King and Philo in wins over Miami and NC and Pyron played on one snap vs Georgia. He finished this season with 409 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions
Who is coming in?
Georgia Tech identified their quarterback early in the 2025 class and landed a commitment from three-star QB Grady Adamson. Adamson was one of the earliest commits in Georgia Tech's 2025 class, committing to the Yellow Jackets back in April and sticking with them the entire way. Georgia Tech has a talented quarterback room and he is the latest addition to it. According to the 247Sports Composite, Adamson is the No. 637 player in the country, the No. 38 quarterback, and the No. 11 player in the state of Oklahoma.
Biggest Question Heading Into Spring
Can King take another leap this season? In each of his two seasons with Georgia Tech, King has been better than he was the year before. King threw 16 interceptions in 2023, but cut that number down to 2 in 2024. He cut down on his turnovers and would have topped his stats from the previous season if he had not gotten hurt, not to mention that he improved his play against top 35 defenses. If he can take another leap as a passer and a runner, Georgia Tech should be able to have a special season and he could emerge as a darkhorse Heisman Trophy Candidate.
