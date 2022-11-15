Georgia Tech Football: Brent Key Gives Update on Jeff Sims

Tuesday is the day for Georgia Tech interim head coach Brent Key to speak to the media and today, he gave an update on the injury situation of quarterback Jeff Sims. Sims has been available in only emergency situations the last two weeks and has not played since leaving the game against Virginia.

Here is what Key had to say about Sims today:

"In regards to Jeff, Jeff won't be with the football team, really kind of indefinitely now. We had meetings with Jeff and meetings with the doctors and the medical professionals and came to the determination that it would be best for Jeff to not be in meetings or not be in practice, but to be in treatment and in rehab right now moving forward. Decisions that are made are like we have said since day one, made in the best interest of the team and Georgia Tech and for the health and safety of our players."

Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims is out indefinitely Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Without Sims or Zach Pyron, who is out for the season, it will likely be Zach Gibson as the starting quarterback going forward. Gibson has struggled in the games he has played. The other options at quarterback are Clemson transfer Taisun Phommachanh or walk-on Brody Rhodes.

Georgia Tech is getting ready to play on the road against North Carolina, who clinched the ACC Coastal Division last Saturday with a win against Wake Forest. The game against the Tar Heels will kick off at 5:30 on Saturday and will be televised on ESPN2.

