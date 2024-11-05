Georgia Tech Football: Brent Key "Hopeful" Haynes King is Good To Go on Saturday, but Says He Is Still Day-to-Day
Georgia Tech's quarterback Haynes King has missed the last two games for the Yellow Jackets, but there is hope that after that and a bye week, that he will be good to go on Saturday vs No. 4 Miami. The Georgia Tech offense is not the same without King and has had trouble scoring the last two games without him. When speaking with the media today, head coach Brent Key talked about King's status heading into the weekend:
"We're hopeful. No, look, Guys, I'm sorry. I don't have anything else to tell you other than he is day-to-day. He is improving, he practiced, he is out there so we will see and it will be a game-time decision."
If King were not to play, the question would then become who would start in his place. Zach Pyron got the start against both Notre Dame and Virginia Tech, but was replaced in the third quarter of the loss to the Hokies. True freshman Aaron Philo came in the game and played well, though the Yellow Jackets fell short. Keep an eye out for an official word on whether or not King plays.
Whether he plays or not, King and the entire Georgia Tech offense have the respect of Miami head coach Mario Cristobal.
"Haynes King and that offense are really good. Yards per play, they are up there with some of the tops in the country and they are really good at generating chunk plays, they protect him really well and I think they are either No. 1 or No. 2 in the country at pressures (allowed), they certainly do a great job of also getting him loose, he has a lot of explosive playmakers and watching a guy like that play, you have to understand that making them one dimensional is not necessarily the answer because he can chuck it around all over the place too.
You just have to prepare for a lot and he is surrounded with a great supporting cast, his offensive line is one of the most experienced in the entire country, I believe most of them are seniors or redshirt juniors and the number of starts is... they just play really well together, their line calls are on point and they don't make mistakes and they finish their blocks, they are very mature up front on both sides."
The all-time series between these two programs is tied 14-14 and everyone remembers how last year's game ended. Instead of kneeling the ball, Miami kept trying to run the ball and Don Chaney fumbled it, giving the ball back to Georgia Tech. Haynes King connected with Malik Rutherford to get the ball down the field and then found Christian Leary for the game winning touchdown with one second left. It was one of the most memorable endings in college football history.
The Yellow Jackets defense played a great game vs Virginia Tech, but they will be facing what is the top offense in the country with a Heisman contender at the quarterback position. Miami quarterback Cam Ward is having a phenomenal season and Georgia Tech has struggled the most on defense at defending the pass. The pass rush has been a problem for the Yellow Jackets this season and they are going to have to find a way to rattle Ward on Saturday.
