Georgia Tech Football: Latest Bowl Projections for the Yellow Jackets After Week Ten
Georgia Tech was off this week, but they are back on the field this weekend vs No. 4 Miami. The Hurricanes come into the game undefeated and have a Heisman Trophy contender with quarterback Cam Ward. It will be a big challenge for the Yellow Jackets, who are hoping to snap their two-game losing streak and get their sixth win. Getting to six wins would mean that Georgia Tech would clinch bowl eligibility for the second straight season, something that has not been done since 2013-2014.
While bowl projections are largely meaningless, they start to matter a little bit more and take shape as the season gets into the final month. With that in mind, where do the national projections have the Yellow Jackets going?
Georgia Tech is still in most national media projections for bowl games and at ESPN, they have some interesting destinations. Analyst Kyle Bonagura has the Yellow Jackets going to Boston to play in the Fenway Bowl to face Tulane, who is one of the favorites to win the AAC championship. While they might not be in the hunt for the College Football Playoff, Tulane is a very good team that almost pulled upsets over Kansas State and Oklahoma. Georgia Tech leads the all-time series between the two programs 37-13 and has won three in a row against the Green Wave. The last meeting between the two programs came in 2015 in Atlanta, a game Georgia Tech won 65-10.
ESPN analyst Mark Schlabach has Georgia Tech playing Navy in the Military Bowl. After starting the season 6-0, Navy has lost back-to-back games, one to Notre Dame and one to Rice. This would be the 26th all-time meeting between the two programs, with Georgia Tech leading the series 16-9. They have not faced each other since 2001.
At 247Sports, Brad Crawford has Georgia Tech matched up with Memphis in the Birmingham. This would be the fourth-ever meeting between the programs and Georgia Tech leads the all-time series. It would be their first meeting since 1982.
At the Action Network, Brett McMurphy has Georgia Tech going back to Tampa to play in the Gasparilla Bowl, but not against UCF. This time, Georgia Tech would be facing Marshall. It would be the first-ever meeting between the Thundering Herd and the Yellow Jackets.
