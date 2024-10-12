Georgia Tech Football: Brent Key Updates Haynes King's Health After Yellow Jackets Win Against North Carolina
Georgia Tech was able to secure an improbable victory today against North Carolina, but their starting quarterback went down in the process.
Early in the 4th quarter, Haynes King led Georgia Tech on a 10 play, 75-yard drive that resulted in the first of two Jamal Haynes touchdowns, but that was the last drive that King would play in the game. Zach Pyron came in and led Georgia Tech on their final few drives of the afternoon and helped the Yellow Jackets get the win.
After the game, Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key updated the health of King with a brief answer.
"I don't know, He's in there enjoying the victory."
It will be the biggest thing to monitor for Georgia Tech next week, with a matchup against Notre Dame on deck at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. If King is not able to play, it might be Pyron's first start of the year and it would come against one of the best defenses in the country. \
This game was a roller coaster and it ended on a 68-yard touchdown from Jamal Haynes with 16 seconds remaining.
It was a good day for the Georgia Tech offense, especially the running game. Georgia Tech totaled 505 yards, including 371 yards (a season high) on the ground, averaging nearly eight yards per carry. Jamal Haynes led the way with 170 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries, averaging 8.9 yards per carry. Haynes King had 107 yards on 11 carries and Chad Alexander finished with 61 yards on 10 carries. This team is starting to find its groove running the football after the bye week.
King finished the day 11-22 for 127 yards through the air. It was not his best day passing, but the running game made up for it.
The defense came up with three sacks on the day and forced two turnovers, two categories that Georgia Tech has struggled in this season.
Overall, it was a good win for Georgia Tech, despite playing a poor fourth quarter. They did enough to win and now they will get a chance to face Notre Dame in Mercedes Benz Stadium next week with a chance to clinch bowl eligibility.