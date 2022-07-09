Georgia Tech Football: Three Players on Virginia's Defense to Watch in Week Eight

Who are the defenders that Georgia Tech should know for their matchup with Virginia?

The game between Virginia and Georgia Tech last season produced a shootout that saw the Cavaliers win 48-40. Both defenses struggled to stop the opposing offense and there could be a similar type of game play out when Virginia visits Atlanta on October 20th.

New Virginia head coach Tony Elliott is going to be tasked with rebuilding what used to be a solid defense. That side of the ball slipped during the last two seasons under former coach Bronco Mendenhall. If they want to make a run for the Coastal championship, Elliott and new defensive coordinator John Rudzinski are going to have to fix the 121st-ranked defense.

Georgia Tech has the chance to score a ton of points in this game against Virginia. However, these three defenders have a chance to make plays against the Yellow Jackets' offense.

Aaron Faumui- Defensive Lineman

Virginia had one of the worst pass rushes in the country last year as well as the 123rd-ranked rushing defense. To help turn that around, the Cavaliers are going to need a presence in the middle and that player might be Aaron Faumui.

Faumui had 23 tackles and a sack last season but was inconsistent. He is going to need to put together a better season for Virginia. Georgia Tech is going to want to run the ball and if the Yellow Jackets can make sure a player like Faumui does not wreck the game upfront.

Nick Jackson- Linebacker

The best player and leading tackler on the Virginia defense last fall was linebacker Nick Jackson and he is back to be the leader for the Cavaliers defense this fall.

Jackson totaled 117 tackles and 2.5 sacks last season, but I am sure he would trade some of those numbers for an improvement in the defensive rankings. Virginia has brought in transfers at the linebacker position, but Jackson is still going to be the best player of them all.

Anthony Johnson- Defensive Back

The Virginia secondary was a mess last season, but the hope is that with three senior starters returning, it will be a much better unit than it was last season. The guy that Georgia Tech needs to watch will be the 6-1 200 LBS, Anthony Johnson.

Johnson had 44 tackles, three interceptions, and five pass deflections for Virginia last season and could be in for a big 2022 campaign. The secondary gave up a lot of big plays last fall and Johnson is hoping to limit them this season and against Georgia Tech in October.

