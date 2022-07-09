Georgia Tech Football: Ahmari Harvey Transfer Profile

Over the past couple of weeks, I have been highlighting the many transfers that have made their way to the Flats for the 2022 season. This is the final one and it will be on the other Auburn transfer defensive back, Ahmari Harvey.

Harvey was a part of the 2021 recruiting class for the Tigers and rated as a four-star safety from the state of Florida. While he was not projected to be an immediate starter for the Tigers, he was thought to be a good developmental player that could make an impact in a year or two. 247 Sports recruiting expert Andrew Ivins had this to say about Harvey when he was coming out of high school:

"Not the biggest defensive back. Should be able to pack on muscle once in college. A natural playmaker with great ball skills that have been produced at the high school level. Uses superb leaping ability to his advantage. Not afraid to lower his head and strike a ball carrier in run support. Can work the slot and play man coverage, but looks more relaxed when lined up over the top. Will need to get faster at the next level as he will no longer be the best athlete on the field. Likely a multi-year starter for a Power 5 program with the upside there to develop into an NFL Draft pick."

Harvey would not play during his one season on the plains and in December, he decided that he would enter the transfer portal. It did not take long for him to find a new home in Atlanta and he will be competing for a spot during fall camp under head coach Geoff Collins.

I think that Harvey has talent, but a lack of any real college playing experience makes him tough to project for 2022. Because Georgia Tech's pass defense was so porous last season, every job on defense is up for grabs and Harvey could grab one of those spots. I bet that he is a rotational player and used for depth and special teams for the 2022 season, but is a nice player to bet on for future seasons.

