Georgia Tech Football: Three Players to Watch on Virginia's Offense in Week Eight

Virginia is going to bring one of the ACC's best offenses to Atlanta in Week Eight

Virginia had one of the best offenses in the ACC last season and the pieces are there for them to do so again.

After leading the second-ranked passing offense in the country and third overall in total offense, Virginia quarterback Brennen Armstrong is back to lead the Virginia offense once again. New head coach Tony Elliott did a great job on offense while at Clemson as their coordinator and he inherits a great situation with Armstrong and this group of pass-catchers.

Georgia Tech did not do a good job of stopping the Virginia offense last season and gave up nearly 50 points. There are plenty of question marks on Virginia, but plenty of talent as well. They might be one of the top offenses in the ACC again and it will be a tremendous challenge for Georgia Tech's defense to stop them.

So who are the key play-makers on the Virginia offense that Georgia Tech should know for the October 20th showdown? Let's break it down below.

Brennan Armstrong- Quarterback

Last season, Armstrong averaged 436 total yards per game against FBS opponents last season and he is back to try and repeat that number in 2022. He threw for nearly 4,500 yards and accounted for 40 touchdowns. I would bet on those numbers being similar in 2022.

I think that Elliott is going to try and have Virginia not be so dependent on one player as they were last season, but Virginia may have to. There are big question marks at running back and along the offensive line and unless those get fixed in one season, Armstrong is going to have to be a one-man offense for the Cavaliers.

He nearly had 500 yards of offense by himself in the game against the Yellow Jackets last season and is capable of winning the game alone. Georgia Tech has many questions to answer on defense and facing Armstrong is going to be a pivotal test.

Dontayvion Wicks- Wide Receiver

Every good passing offense has a number one option at receiver and for Virginia, that player is Dontayvion Wicks. Wicks had a big breakout season a year ago, totaling 57 catches for over 1,200 yards and averaging 21 yards per catch. Wicks is one of the best receivers in the country and a preseason first-team All-ACC selection.

Elliott had a great run as Clemon's offensive coordinator and coached some great receivers while with the Tigers. He inherits a deep group at Virginia and Wicks is the best of them all. I expect a big season from the Virginia wideout.

Keytaon Thompson- Wide Receiver

Wicks is not the only wide receiver on Virginia that Georgia Tech should be worried about. Former Mississippi State quarterback Keytaon Thompson also had his breakout season in this Virginia offense last season and he hopes to form the ACC's most dangerous receiving duo alongside Wicks.

Thompson nearly had 1,000 yards receiving last season, but that is not where his only talents are. He carried the ball 39 times for 247 yards and four touchdowns last season and can be lined up in different ways across formations.

I expect Thompson to touch the ball in a variety of ways this season and in the game against Georgia Tech. Knowing where he is before a play is going to be vital for the Yellow Jackets' defense.

