Georgia Tech Football: Early Opponent Preview vs Miami

Georgia Tech is a program that is currently trying to make a bowl game and show progress in head coach Geoff Collin's fourth season. Miami is the exact opposite.

Not a lot of programs in college football have more momentum for the future than Miami. The Hurricanes have made huge investments in their program, hired Mario Cristobal away from Oregon, and have one of the best coaching staffs in the ACC. This feels like a situation where both programs are seemingly heading in opposite directions.

Miami enters the year as the favorite in the Coastal Division, but Georgia Tech is hoping they can pull a big upset this season. Georgia Tech has played the Hurricanes tough during most seasons and Collins did pull a stunner over Miami in his first season in 2019. When the Hurricanes first joined the conference in 2004, Georgia Tech had a lot of success against Miami, but that has swung in Miami's favor ever since 2009, with the Hurricanes winning nine of the last twelve.

In last year's matchup, Georgia Tech only lost by three points to the Hurricanes and had chances to possibly win the game. However, the Yellow Jackets' defense could not stop Miami, despite forcing three turnovers. The passing defense was dreadful and nearly gave up 400 yards to the Miami passing attack. Still, the Yellow Jackets had a lead in the fourth quarter, but could not finish the job.

These two programs could look much different than they do now when they play in November. Let's look at how Georgia Tech matches up with the projected favorites in the ACC Coastal division.

Offense

The best thing from Miami's season in 2021 was the emergence of Tyler Van Dyke at quarterback. Van Dyke played like one of the best quarterbacks in the country after taking over the starting job and he is the main reason Miami fans are so optimistic heading into the season.

The backfield for Miami has talent, but the Hurricanes were a bad rushing offense last season. That should change with better coaching on the offensive line, however. Jaylan Knighton is the projected starter at running back and he is one of the most versatile backs in the ACC. Ole Miss transfer Henry Parrish and true freshman Trevonte Citizen are also names to watch.

The wide receiver position has been bothersome for Miami in the past and it could be that way again. The two leading receivers for Miami, Charleston Rambo, and Mike Harley Jr, are gone and there are no clear options. Xavier Resatrepo could be an effective slot receiver, but Miami is going to have to have guys on the outside step up. Senior tight end Will Mallory will also be a threat in the passing game and I think Miami will use multiple tight end sets more under new offensive coordinator Josh Gattis.

The offensive line is a position that has experience but is underwhelming. Cristobal and new offensive line coach Alex Mirabal will hope to get the most out of this group that features a potential first-round pick at left tackle with Zion Nelson.

Miami has talent on offense but is unproven in every area outside of quarterback.

Defense

Miami had slipped on defense under former head coach Manny Diaz, but they have the talent and transfer acquisitions to be much improved.

The defensive line has completely been remade through the transfer portal. Akheem Mesidor from West Virginia is a high-upside transfer and he can play multiple positions. Former five-star Leonard Taylor is a breakout player candidate upfront. Miami will need a better pass rush from the edge with talented guys like Jahfari Harvey andChantz Williams.

Linebacker has been a huge issue for Miami for a few years now. They did land UCLA transfer Caleb Johnson along with their veterans, but this is the definite weak point of the Miami defense.

The secondary has the talent to be very good. James Williams could be a nationally known player by season end and he forms one of the best safety duos with Avantae Williams. Tyrique Stevenson and DJ Ivey are back at corner.

Overview

In terms of talent, Miami has Georgia Tech beat by a mile. The biggest mismatch on paper will be the Georgia Tech defense trying to stop the Miami passing attack led by Van Dyke.

The best way for Georgia Tech to try and win this game is to have a game script similar to last season. Miami had three turnovers in the red zone, but Georgia Tech could not take advantage enough to win the game. Slowing the game down and keeping Miami's offense off the field will be huge in this game.

Georgia Tech must win the turnover battle and time of possession against Miami. This will be the last home game of the season and Georgia Tech will be hoping to send their seniors out with a big win.

