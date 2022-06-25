Georgia Tech Football: Early Week Four Preview vs UCF

Georgia Tech will play their first game outside the state of Georgia in week four vs UCF

To end a grueling September schedule, Georgia Tech is going to head to Orlando to take on one of the premier group of five teams in the country, UCF. UCF Football has seen a great run of success in the last decade or so, including going undefeated during the 2017 season. They will be looking to challenge for one last AAC title before heading over to the Big 12.

UCF and Georgia Tech are not completely unfamiliar with each other, playing as recently as 2020. The Knights won that game decisively 49-21 and that was the program's first victory over Georgia Tech. The two programs have met three other times, in 1996, 1999, and 2000, with Georgia Tech winning all three games.

In their last meeting, UCF's offense had quite a day against Georgia Tech's defense. UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who is now at Oklahoma, threw for four touchdowns and the Knight's offense totaled 660 yards.

UCF lost some key players on their defense and is undergoing a quarterback competition, but this team brings back 17 starters and is poised to be a threat for the AAC title and possibly a New Years Six bowl game.

Offense

The defining question around UCF's offense this offseason is around their quarterback competition. Gabriel injured his shoulder early in the season and was out for the remainder of it. Mikey Keene replaced Gabriel for the rest of the season and was productive. He threw for 1,730 yards and 17 touchdowns and had a 64% completion percentage. However, UCF brought in some competition through the transfer portal this offseason with former Ole Miss quarterback John Rhys Plumlee coming over from Oxford.

While Keene was solid last season, he does not fit the mold that Malzahn traditionally likes in his quarterbacks. Malzahn prefers quarterbacks with mobility and that can bring another dimension to the ground game and Keene is not that type of player. Plumlee is and that could signal that he will get his fair share of opportunities to be the lead signal-caller for UCF.

Whoever starts at quarterback is going to have weapons around him. Johnny Richardson is back after rushing for 733 yards last season and the next two leading rushers, Isaiah Bowser and Mark-Anthony Richardson, also return. This has a chance to be a high-volume rushing attack for UCD.

At wide receiver, there are going to be plenty of options. Leading receiver Ryan O'Keefe is back and some key transfers make this a potentially lethal unit. Kobe Hudson from Auburn and Javon Baker from Alabama could be immediate starters. Tight end Alec Holler is back and Florida transfer Kenmore Gamble will also contribute at tight end.

On the offensive line, Virginia transfer Ryan Swoboda figures to be a new starter at right tackle and second-team All-AAC guard Lokahi Pauole will anchor the line.

Defense

This is going to be the strength of the UCF football team in 2022. Even with the loss of Big Kat Bryant on the defensive line and linebacker Tatum Bethune transferring to Florida State, the Knights are going to potentially have a top 30 defense in the country.

Bryant is the only guy that is missing up on the front-four for the Knights in 2022. Josh Cellscar, Keenan Hester, and Ricky Barber will still make these a formidable unit for UCF and put pressure on the quarterback. A possible breakout season from defensive end Tre'mon Morris Bash could be coming this year.

The linebacker unit is the one with the most question marks, but there is talent. Former five-star linebacker Terrence Lewis transferred in from Maryland and if he can stay on the field, his upside is through the roof. Other linebacker transfers that could make an impact include Branden Jennings from Kansas State and KD McDaniel from Kentucky are also vying for playing time.

The secondary for UCF might be the best in the conference. Cornerbacks Davante Brown and Brandon Adams are a terrific tandem. Divaad Wilson is back after snagging two interceptions last season, as is Quadric Bullard. Justin Hodges is a key player as well.

Overview

This is going to be a tough road test for Georgia Tech.

Stopping the UCF running game and being able to run the ball could be the keys to the game. UCF was 79th in run defense last year and has question marks at linebacker, so I expect offensive coordinator Chip Long to attack that part of the defense.

UCF has speed at running back and wide receiver and Georgia Tech is going to have to do a better job this season at preventing those. Throw in that the Bouncehouse is a tough atmosphere to play at and this will be quite the test for the Yellow Jackets.

