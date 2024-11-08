Georgia Tech Football: Final Score Predictions For Saturday's Game vs No. 4 Miami
Game time is nearly here for Georgia Tech and Miami. It is homecoming weekend in Atlanta and the Yellow Jackets hope they can end the Hurricane's perfect season while also clinching bowl eligibility for the second consecutive season. It would be the first time since 2009 that Georgia Tech has beaten a top-five opponent.
Will the Yellow Jackets pull off the upset? Here is how our staff sees the game playing out.
Jackson Caudell (Publisher and lead Editor), 7-2 record this year: Miami 45-31
Najeh Wilkins (Writer), 5-4 record this year- 34-31 Georgia Tech
Arvon Bacon (Writer), 6-3 record this year: 45-42 Georgia Tech
Here is how you can watch tomorrow's game.
TV: ESPN
• Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen
• Analyst: Louis Riddick
• Sideline Reporter: Kris Budden
• Mobile App: ESPN
• Online: WatchESPN.com
RADIO: Georgia Tech Sports Network
• Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
• Analyst: Andrew Gardner
• Sideline Reporter: Chris Mooneyham
• In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan
• Across Georgia: Visit RamblinWreck.com for station affiliate list
• Satellite: SiriusXM 371
• Mobile Apps: GT Yellow Jackets, 680 The Fan, SiriusXM, TuneIn
• Online: RamblinWreck.com, 680TheFan.com
The biggest question coming into the game is the health of Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King, as well as linebacker Kyle Efford. They were both named captains for this game, but we will see if they suit up vs the Hurricanes tomorrow.
Coming into the game, quarterback Haynes King and the entire Georgia Tech offense have the respect of Miami head coach Mario Cristobal.
"Haynes King and that offense are really good. Yards per play, they are up there with some of the tops in the country and they are really good at generating chunk plays, they protect him really well and I think they are either No. 1 or No. 2 in the country at pressures (allowed), they certainly do a great job of also getting him loose, he has a lot of explosive playmakers and watching a guy like that play, you have to understand that making them one dimensional is not necessarily the answer because he can chuck it around all over the place too.
You just have to prepare for a lot and he is surrounded with a great supporting cast, his offensive line is one of the most experienced in the entire country, I believe most of them are seniors or redshirt juniors and the number of starts is... they just play really well together, their line calls are on point and they don't make mistakes and they finish their blocks, they are very mature up front on both sides."
The all-time series between these two programs is tied 14-14 and everyone remembers how last year's game ended. Instead of kneeling the ball, Miami kept trying to run the ball and Don Chaney fumbled it, giving the ball back to Georgia Tech. Haynes King connected with Malik Rutherford to get the ball down the field and then found Christian Leary for the game winning touchdown with one second left. It was one of the most memorable endings in college football history.
The Yellow Jackets defense played a great game vs Virginia Tech, but they will be facing what is the top offense in the country with a Heisman contender at the quarterback position. Miami quarterback Cam Ward is having a phenomenal season and Georgia Tech has struggled the most on defense at defending the pass. The pass rush has been a problem for the Yellow Jackets this season and they are going to have to find a way to rattle Ward next week.
Additional Links
Georgia Tech Football: Yellow Jackets Reveal Uniform Combination For Saturday vs Miami
ACC Football: Predictions For Every Week 11 Game
Georgia Tech Basketball: Big Takeaways From Yellow Jackets Season Opening Win Against West Georgia