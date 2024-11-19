Georgia Tech Basketball: Is Lance Terry The Key To The Yellow Jackets Offensive Success?
Four games into the 2024-2025 season, the Yellow Jackets offense is in the median in the ACC ranks, accounting for 82 points per game. Sixth-man Lance Terry has shown promise to be the catalyst to sluggish offense as of late.
A prime example was evident in the loss against Georgia, in the first half, Georgia Tech shot just slightly above 20% from the field. In the second half, Terry spearheaded a near comeback effort finishing the game's best shooting effort with 20 points on (7-11) FG while drilling 3-5 shots from range. In the two biggest games of the season against North Florida and Georgia, Terry has displayed his best shooting nights shooting 50% vs North Florida and 64% against Georgia.
Terry's shooting prowess will only pay dividends for the Yellow Jackets as they get closer and closer to conference play and he's no stranger to the atmosphere either. Prior to his transfer back to his home state, Terry saw success against ACC opponent Duke contributing 14 (6-12) FG during his junior year at Gardner-Webb University (Boiling Springs, North Carolina).
Terry has been the best shooter on the team, shooting a team-best 52.8 FG and 40.9% from beyond the arch.
Terry can erupt for 20 any given night but he also takes pride in being versatile on court being a pesky defender on defense, we've already seen him make steal attempts that haven't shown in the stat sheet yet, but I believe that it will convert into points soon. Damon Stoudamire has been on record saying that Terry is a jack of all trades, a 2-way player.
To sum up, Terry has been one of the most consistent offensive threats, playing the fifth most minutes on the team (24.8 per game). It will be intriguing to see if he keeps coming off the bench or cracks the starting lineup for the first time this season.
Additional Links
Georgia Tech Football: What's at Stake in Thursday's Game vs NC State?
Georgia Tech Women's Basketball: Dani Carnegie Named ACC Co-Rookie of The Week
Georgia Tech Football: Yellow Jackets Release Depth Chart For Thursday's Game vs NC State