Georgia Tech Football: First Look at Matchup vs Pitt

The first test for Georgia Tech's new interim coach Brent Key is going to be figuring out a way to take down the defending ACC Champion Pittsburgh Panthers. Facing Pitt on the road is always a tough task, but that is what Key is going to have in front of him this week.

All of the focus on this game is going to be on whats happening with Georgia Tech and how they are going to respond to the events this week. The team is 1-3 and just had their head coach fired and under circumstances like these, it can be hard to predict how the team is going to come out and play. There are examples of that this year. Nebraska was blown out by Oklahoma the week after Scott Frost was fired and Arizona State lost the week after Herm Edwards was fired. It is anyones guess how Georgia Tech looks like on Saturday.

How will Georgia Tech Football respond after this weeks events? Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Pitt is 3-1 heading into this game and this will be the first ACC game of the year for the Panthers. The only loss for Pitt came against a good Tennessee team a few weeks ago and that was a game in which starting quarterback Kedon Slovis was injured.

So how does the Geoergia Tech offense matchup with the Pitt defense? What about the defense vs the offense? Let's take a look at how the Panthers look heading into Saturday nights matchup

Offense

Pitt running back Israel Abanikanda has had a great first month of the 2022 season Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

After missing the game vs Western Michigan, Slovis returned as Pitt's starting quarterback last week. Slovis has been solid for the Panthers this season, going 50-75 for 692 yards and two touchdowns. While the quarterback play has seen a dropoff from last season with Kenny Pickett (I mean duh), Slovis has seemingly been efficient when leading this passing attack and he will be a step up from facing UCF's passing game last week.

The running attack has been very good for Pitt this season. Israel Abanikanda has been one of the best running backs in the conference and already has 479 yards on 83 carries with six touchdowns. This is the guy to watch on the opposing offense this week and Georgia Tech has struggled stopping the run this season. Vincent Davis and Rodney Hammond Jr are also guys to watch on Saturday.

While there is not a receiver as good as Jordan Addison on the current Pitt roster, this is a good group. Jared Wayne is the statistical leader, with 13 catches for 265 yards and one touchdown. Wayne is averaging 20.4 yards per catch as well. Konata Mumpfield and tight end Gavin Bartholomew are the other guys to watch.

This offensive line might be the best in the ACC and has a wealth of experience. The Georgia Tech defensive line is going to be facing quite the challenge this week.

Defense

Pittsburgh linebacker SirVocea Dennis is one of the best linebackers in the ACC Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Pitt has a top 35 defense in the country, only surrendering 321.5 yards per game in total defense. That is going to be a tough matchup for an offense that has struggled to score points, especially in the red zone.

The defensive line is led by Calijah Kancey, who has two sacks this season and is one of the best defensive linemen in the ACC. Habakuk Baldonado did not play against Rhode Island, but he is a guy that Tech will have to gameplan for as well.

The linebackers and the defense is led by SirVocea Dennis, who is one of the best linebackers in the ACC and the leading tackler for Pitt. Dennis has 24 tackles and three sacks this season. Bangally Kamara has 18 tackles and three pass defeflections this season.

The secondary for Pitt has two experienced players in Brandon Hill and and Erick Hallett II, with AJ Woods and Marquis Williams at corner. Williams did not play against Rhode Island, but is a good cornerback and someone to watch this weekend if he does play.

Pitt ranks 26th overall in rushing defense this season, allowing only 98.5 yards per game. The Panthers rank 69th in passing yards allowed, giving up 223 yards per game. Other defensive rankings for this year's Pitt defense include 70th in third down conversion percentage allowed and tied for 19th in sacks with 12 on the year.

This is a tough group, especially in the front seven. It might have to be a game in which Jeff Sims throws the ball to make the offense move, which he did last week.

Overall

Pitt is going to be a tough matchup for Georgia Tech on Saturday Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

This is going to be a tough matchup for Georgia Tech. The mismatch on the line of scrimmage is going to be heavily in favor of the Panthers and Georgia Tech has also struggled to stop the run this year. Abanikanda has been their best player on offense and he is going to see plenty of carries against the Yellow Jackets. If Pitt completely takes the run away, it will be up to Sims to make plays with his arm.

The start to this game is going to be the key. If Georgia Tech comes out flat and falls behind quickly, it could get ugly. If some plays are made and they hang around after the first quarter or so, look out. We will find out on Saturday how this team looks under interim head coach Brent Key.

Georgia Tech vs Pitt will kickoff at 8:00 p.m on Saturday night and be televised on ACC Network.

