Georgia Tech Football: Freshmen Names to Know For the Yellow Jackets
Georgia Tech is one week away from kicking off the 2024 season in Dublin, Ireland against Florida State and it will be the first chance to see the Yellow Jackets in action. Georgia Tech is bringing back the majority of its starting offense from last year and has several new contributors on defense that they are hoping will turn around that side of the ball.
While Georgia Tech is returning the majority of its starters on offense, could there be some freshmen contributors on offense? Last year, wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr and offensive lineman Ethan Mackenny played a major role as freshmen in Georgia Tech having one of the best offenses in the ACC. On defense, Georgia Tech did not have as many contributors, but there could be some this year.
So who are some guys to know?
1. RB Anthony Carrie
Georgia Tech is trying to sort out its depth at the running back position and true freshman running back Anthony Carrie is among the guys trying to earn touches. He has been complemented a number of times by Brent Key for how tough he is running the ball during scrimmages and he could add an exciting element to the Yellow Jackets backfield that already has Jamal Haynes.
2. TE Luke Harpring
Harpring was one of the most talented members of Georgia Tech's 2024 recruiting class and he could find a way to get on the field due to his athleticism and ability to make tough catches. Georgia Tech has Brett Seither, Jackson Hawes, Josh Beetham, and Ryland Goede at tight end, but Harpring is so talented that I think as the year goes on, he will be a guy to know.
3. DE Jordan Boyd
The Yellow Jackets feel that the new additions to their defensive line are going to help them turn around that unit and that includes freshman defensive end Jordan Boyd. Boyd was an underrated part of Georgia Tech's recruiting class and has the athleticism to make a difference quickly. Keep an eye on him this year.
4. DE Amontrae Bradford
Like Boyd, Bradford is a guy that has been mentioned by coaches as someone who has looked good in scrimmages and could potentially help the Yellow Jackets out on defense. Bradford is 6'5 and 250 LBS and could provide depth for Georgia Tech right out of the gate and continue to get snaps as the year goes on.
5. LB Tah'j Butler
Georgia Tech is trying to find guys at the linebacker position and Butler is someone they have been high on. Key talked about him and Georgia transfser E.J. Lightsey after last week's scrimmage:
"Yeah, you know, both of them, you can tell both of them during spring it was their first time in a new defense, learning a new defense. Tuch is very demanding on those guys. It very, holds them to an extremely high standard. I think if you ask him, I don't think he'll ever say that he's pleased with the work they do on a day -to -day basis. That doesn't mean he's down on them either. It's just the standard that he holds everyone to, and that's what I love is for people on the staff. I mean, that's why he's been such a great fit here from the time he walked through the door. I mean, his standard is the same as my, it's the same as the offensive coaches. It's the same across the board, and he expects perfection, right? He expects those guys to be perfect out there. We all know that's not going to happen, but what's the old saying? I mean, you shoot for perfection, you're going to land at excellence the majority of the time, and that's what we're trying to do, and that's the standard he holds those guys, too. They're going to be good football players. I'm excited to actually watch the film tonight and see those guys. That was one of the position groups. We mixed and matched some of the guys with the twos with the ones, the threes with threes, twos, and I'm excited to see all these guys did. You know, some runs up the middle that I think we probably should have had a hat on. So we'll look at the gaps and how they're fitting the gaps from that side of the ball where they come in and pulling the double teams off the offensive line. There was also enough that were flat walled at the line of scrimmage where those guys were making plays in the box, but also had the range to make plays out in space. So improvement there from those guys from the week before. But until we watch the tape and really able to put it pencil those guys in the spots they need to be but you know I've been pleased with progression of those guys."