Georgia Tech Football: Game Time vs Florida State Announced

While Georgia Tech is getting ready for its Thursday night showdown with the Virginia Cavaliers, the time for their next game was announced just this morning.

The Yellow Jackets will be taking a trip to Tallahassee to face Florida State and the game is set to kick off at noon on the ACC Network. This marks the first time Georgia Tech has played at noon this season.

Georgia Tech is going to be facing Florida State for the first time since 2020 Tallahassee Democrat

This is the first time since 2020 that the two teams have faced off, a game in which Georgia Tech won. It was the first start of Jeff Sims' career as well. Oddly enough, Georgia Tech has actually won two straight in Tallahassee against the Seminoles, the game in 2020 16-13, and a 49-44 win in 2009. Georgia Tech has played Florida State well recently, winning four of its last six matchups.

Another interesting note about this game is that quarterbacks coach Chris Weinke will be making a trip back to Florida State, where he won a Heisman and a national championship.

Florida State is 4-3 this season and is currently on a three-game losing streak. The Seminoles will be on a bye this week before their matchup with Georgia Tech.

