Georgia Tech Football: Grades for Each Unit on Offense vs Western Carolina

Georgia Tech was able to get their first win of the 2022 season by beating Western Carolina 35-17 on Saturday.

The offense had moments through the night and ran the ball markedly better than they did against Clemson. Running back Dontae Smith had three touchdowns and the offensive line did not get pushed around as bad as they did against the Tigers.

So how did the rest of the offense do? Let's break down the performance of the Yellow Jackets on that side of the ball.

Quarterback: F

Jeff Sims struggled against Western Carolina on Saturday Georgia Tech Athletics

After showing signs of promise against Clemson, Jeff Sims took a massive step back on Saturday. He finished 8-17 for 100 yards and an interception.

Sims' accuracy was off against the Catamounts and he was missing receivers consistently. Some blame can be put on the receivers, but Sims did not make good decisions and looked off when throwing the ball. He was decent running the ball, but he has to be a lot better all around for this team to have a chance going forward.

Running Back: B

Georgia Tech's Dontae Smith scored three touchdowns on the way to victory Saturday Georgia Tech Athletics

The running backs had the best night of any unit on offense and it was mainly because of Smith's three touchdowns. He was explosive running the ball and averaged over nine yards per carry.

For the rest of the backs, it was just an average day and that is why the grade is not a little higher. Dylan McDuffie had eight carries for 26 yards and one touchdown and Hassan Hall had five carries for 21 yards.

Both Hall and McDuffie have struggled so far this season and will need to improve. The offensive line has not always helped, but both guys are still trying to find their way.

Wide Receivers and Tight Ends: F

Georgia Tech's wide receivers struggled on Saturday night Georgia Tech athletics

It was not a good night for the Georgia Tech passing attack. Malachi Carter led the way with two catches for 22 yards and it was just a bad night from a statistical perspective.

After a solid night against Clemson, Nate McCollum did not make any big catches but did have a 40-yard touchdown run. E.J. Jenkins, Malik Rutherford, Peje' Harris, and Kalani Norris all had one catch each.

The Yellow Jackets have been waiting on a wide receiver to step up and they just haven't found that guy yet.

The tight ends were once again non-existent. I expected more of this group at the start of the season and they have underperformed.

Offensive line: C+

This group should get some credit for the type of day that the running game had, but there were still too many situations where the line failed to get a push in short-yardage situations.

This is a young unit and there are rotating pieces, but there has to be more improvement due to the teams they face. Ole Miss has an athletic defensive line and that will be a challenge for the Yellow Jackets up front.

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Georgia Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Georgia Tech Football: The good, the bad, and the ugly from game against Western Carolina

ACC Football: Scoreboard and results from Week Two

Three Biggest Takeaways from win against Western Carolina

Georgia Tech Pulls Away from Western Carolina after slow start

Former Georgia Tech star Darren Waller earns massive contract extension

Georgia Tech Football: Three things to watch vs Western Carolina

Georgia Tech reveals uniform combination for Western Carolina

ESPN's FPI Expects a big win for Georgia Tech over Western Carolina

Georgia Tech Volleyball notches big win over 10th ranked BYU

Georgia Tech Football: Official Prediction for game vs Western Carolina