Georgia Tech Football Head Coaching Candidate Profile: Jamey Chadwell

Georgia Tech has an open head coaching position, as well as an open athletic director position. While the AD position is going to be filled before the head coaching job will, that is not going to stop the rumor mill from churning and names being mentioned.

One of the early names being floated as a possibility for the head coaching job is Jamey Chadwell, the current head coach of Coastal Carolina. Since taking over the Coastal Carolina program in 2017, Chadwell has built the program up to be one of not only the best teams in the Sun Belt Conference but group of five teams in the country. The Chanticleers have back-to-back seasons of 11 wins and are currently 4-0 and one of the favorites to win the Sun Belt this year.

So could Chadwell be a fit for the Yellow Jackets head coaching job? Let's discuss one of the best group of five coaching candidates in college football.

Could Coastal Carolina's Jamey Chadwell be a for Georgia Tech? David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Chadwell's first head coaching job was at the Division Two level at North Greenville from 2009-2011. He posted a record of 22-14 record while there, including an 11-3 season in 2011. Chadwell would then leave North Greenville for Delta State, but he would only spend one season there, going 3-7 before leaving for Charleston Southern, where he would spend the next four years as the head coach from 2013-2016.

When he was at Charleston Southern, Chadwell had a lot of success and finished with a winning record in every season, including two double-digit win seasons in 2013 and 2015. Some of the accomplishments from Chadwell's time at Charleston Southern were being the Big South coach of the year three times (2013, 2015, and 2016), consistently being ranked in the top 25, and having one of the best rushing offenses in the FCS. After his run at Charleston Southern, Chadwell took the job at Coastal Carolina as their offensive coordinator.

Jamey Chadwell has been a successful coach at every stop so far in his career David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

His first season as the Coastal Carolina offensive coordinator was a bit of a bumpy ride, as their were a lot of issues that the Chants had to deal with. Then head coach Joe Moglia had to take a medical sabattical, forcing Chadwell to step in as the interim head coach, it was Coastal's first season at the FBS level, the offensive line was very young in most spots, and they were forced to play four quarterbacks because of injuries. There were some good players on this offense and you could see signs of what was to soon come for Coastal.

In 2018, Chadwell finished the season as a Broyles award finalist, given annually to college football's top assistant coach after leading Coastal's offense to being one of the best in the Sun Belt and ranking among the top 25 in the country in several categories.

Chadwell got his chance to be the full time head coach for Coastal Carolina in 2019 after two seasons of being the playcaller. While it turned out to be a 5-7 season, there were some highlights, including the programs first ever win over a power five opponent when Coastal defeated Kansas 12-7. What came next though is what propelled Chadwell into coaching conversations.

Most are going to be familiar with Chadwell due to his success in the 2020 and 2021 seasons. He led Coastal to its first ever Sun Belt title, won 11 games, beat two top 25 teams (first time that had ever been done at Coastal Carolina), and got the Chants to the first bowl game in school history. Chadwell won numerous coach of the year awards as well. His work with redshrit freshmen Grayson McCall earned McCall the Sun Belt player of the year and freshmen of the year honors. This team led the Sun Belt in scoring and also had one of the best defenses in the Sun Belt as well.

Grayson McCall has transformed into one of the top quarterbacks in the country under Jamey Chadwell Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

The 2021 season showed that what Chadwell and the Chanticleers did in 2020 was no fluke. Coastal won 11 games again and lost their two games by a combined five points. The programs first ever bowl win came last year against Northern Illinois and McCall was once again named the conference player of the year in the Sun Belt. This team finished first nationally in passing efficiency and averaged over 40 PPG.

Coastal is off to a 4-0 start and looks like one of the best teams in the Sun Belt and group of five yet again.

Everything listed above is why Chadwell's name is going to be thrown around for this job. He has built the Coastal Carolina program into the winner that it is today, coached McCall to be one of the best quarterbacks in the country, his offenses are among the best in the country, and his player development has been exceptional.

The recruiting aspect is something that I do think is a question if Chadwell is hired. How he can utilize the transfer portal at Georgia Tech is going to be a question as well and something he might have to rely on during his first season. Recruiting at Georgia Tech is challenging and Chadwell will have something to prove.

Overall, I think this is one of the best hires that Tech could make. Chadwell has been consistent while at Coastal and checks off a lot of boxes. Has built a program, he is a good offensive mind and play caller and has a good track record of player and quarterback development.

Georgia Tech is going to be a challenging job, but Chadwell's track record of winning and program building suggests that it is a possibility he can get the Yellow Jackets back on track and winning.

It can be tough to tell sometimes if a coach would leave his situation for another job, especially a rebuilding job like Tech. Chadwell has things going well for him at Coastal and it would take the right opportunity to leave. That opportunity could be at Georgia Tech.

