How to Watch, Listen, And Live Stream Georgia Tech vs Pittsburgh on Saturday

Georgia Tech has a road contest this week and they will be visiting the defending ACC champion Pitt Panthers on Saturday night.

This is going to be the first game since Geoff Collins was fired as the head coach of Georgia Tech. Brent Key has taken over as the interim head coach and Georgia Tech fans will be watching to see how this team does with a new coach at the helm. While the Yellow Jackets might be significant underdogs in this game on Saturday, I think this team could come out with a lot of energy and put up a better game than most will think they can.

So how will everyone be able to watch, listen to, and live stream the game between Georgia Tech and Pitt on Saturday night?

Here is the info for everything:

How to Watch Georgia Tech vs Pitt

Who: Georgia Tech At Pitt

When: 8:00 p.m., Saturday

Where: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA

TV: ACC Network

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network



• Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra

• Analyst: Joe Hamilton

• Sideline Reporter: Wiley Ballard

• In Atlanta: Xtra 106.3 FM/1230 AM

Betting odds per SI Sportsbook:Pitt -23.5 ; Over/under 48.5; Moneyline: Pitt -3333, Georgia Tech +1100

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Georgia Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Georgia Tech releases first depth chart ahead of Saturday's matchup with Pitt

Everything that Georgia Tech president Angel Cabrera said at Monday's press conference

Georgia Tech opens up as 23.5-point underdogs on the road at Pitt

Georgia Tech in the NFL: How did former Yellow Jackets do in week three?

Georgia Tech Football head coaching candidate profile: Deion Sanders

Georgia Tech vs Duke game time announced

Georgia Tech names Brent Key as interim head coach

Georgia Tech fires athletic director Todd Stansbury

Georgia Tech fires Geoff Collins

Coaching candidates Georgia Tech should consider