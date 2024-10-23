Georgia Tech Football: Hokies Head Coach Brent Pry Previews Matchup Against Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech (5-3, 3-2) is heading to Blacksburg this weekend to play in one of the toughest environments in college football. Lane Stadium and Enter Sandman are awaiting Brent Key's team this week and the Yellow Jackets are hoping to bounce back from their loss to Notre Dame.
While the quarterback uncertainity with Georgia Tech is the main talking point heading into this game, it is not the only thing. The Georgia Tech run offense, which had been doing great until last week, is going up against one of the ACC's worst run defenses. Hokies head coach Brent Pry talked about this matchup this week:
"Yeah, it's going to be a key to success without question. We haven't been consistent enough in our run defense, and that's a point of emphasis for us this week, obviously. They've done a nice job schematically and with the skill they have. I think their line's played well. They play well together. I think they have some quality backs, particularly number 11. They run their quarterbacks well, and they've got some perimeter guys that they hand the ball off to. This is one of the better run teams we've seen."
When these two teams last played back in 2022, it was Zach Pyron's first career start and he won the game 28-27. If Haynes King is out again this week, then Pyron will get the start against the Hokies. Pry said this week though that he does not think the offense changes much with Pyron in:
Yeah, I think so. I hope so, that we've seen him and some of our players are familiar with him. Those two quarterbacks are pretty similar, both 6'3", 220, dual-threat guys. I don't think their offense changes much from one to the other. Certainly, Pyron will come in here with some confidence. He's beaten Virginia Tech in Lane Stadium already once in his career."
Pry was very complementary of the Georgia Tech defense, including the front-seven:
"Yeah, I think it's the greatest challenge yet for our offensive line. They've certainly improved a bunch, our group, but this is a big test. They're well-coached. Coach Jess Simpson is a good D-line coach. They're strong, they're physical, they have explosiveness. We're going to be challenged.
Physical. Yeah, they're a physical group, and I think they've got a really nice front. When you can put a good front out there, you know you've got a good chance to get people off schedule and merit some stops, minimize scores. They certainly have that. They're well-coached. Coach Santucci, their defensive coordinator, good school he comes from, been around a lot of good coaches, did a nice job at his previous stop, and he's got the guys playing sound, playing hard. It's a good group."
I think whichever defense stops the run the best could have an advantage in this game. While the Hokies are the favorites in the game, there are paths for Georgia Tech to be competitive and win the game. They have had success playing in Lane Stadium over the past decade