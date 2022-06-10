Georgia Tech Football is set for a Massive Official Visit Weekend

Some of the top prospects that Georgia Tech is after will be on campus for official visits this weekend

Georgia Tech had a nice first weekend of June last weekend when they landed two commitments from official visitors. This weekend, however, is shaping up to be the biggest recruiting weekend of the summer, and some of the top prospects that Georgia Tech is after will be on campus for their official visits this weekend.

Georgia Tech did get off to a slow start in the 2023 recruiting class, but it did get some momentum with the addition of offensive lineman Ethan Mackenny and defensive end Anthony Little. The chance to add to this class is going to be there this weekend.

Let's look at some of the visitors that will be on the flats this weekend.

Grant Tucker- Athlete

Tucker is a prospect from Charlotte that got an offer from Georgia Tech in May and now the Yellow Jackets have got him on campus. He is a versatile player that can play wide receiver or defensive back. He is a four-star prospect and a top 400 player nationally. He has offers from programs like Tennessee, North Carolina, Penn State, Virginia Tech, and Michigan, among others.

Tucker is one of the most talented players that will be at Georgia Tech this summer and hopefully the Yellow Jackets can make a good impression.

Zachariah Keith- Defensive End

A former Georgia Tech commit, Zachariah Keith is making his way back to the flats and the coaching staff will be hoping to bring him back into the fold for the 2023 recruiting class.

Keith has offers from Tennesse, Michigan State, Maryland, UCF, and West Virginia, among others. This weekend could be a big step in getting him back in the class.

Gensley Auguste- Defensive End

Georgia Tech offered Auguste back in January and is now getting him on campus now in June. The New Jersey pass rusher is a three-star player nationally and is getting attention from some other ACC schools.

Georgia Tech is clearly trying to get better at pass rusher and Auguste is one of the more gifted ones that they are pursuing.

Trey Cornist- Running Back

Trey Cornist is a talented running back from Cincinnati and after receiving an offer from the Yellow Jackets in March, he is going to make his way down to see Atlanta for himself this weekend. At 6-0 210 LBS, Cornist is a physical running back that would fit the new system that Georgia Tech is going to run.

With Purdue being the only other power five offer at the moment, I like Georgia Tech's chances here to land Cornist. Keep an eye out after this weekend.

Elijah Douglas- Defensive end

Another defensive end that will be in Atlanta will be Elijah Douglas. Douglas is a bigger-bodied defensive lineman and can play both the run and the pass. He will be coming up from Pensacola, Florida and this will be his first visit to the flats since being offered in April.

Georgia Tech made the top eight for Douglas and this is a chance for the coaching staff to make a big move this weekend.

Elias Cloy- Offenisve Line

The lone offensive lineman that will be visiting Georgia Tech this weekend will be Alpharetta lineman Elias Cloy. Cloy was offered by Georgia Tech in May and he could be the second offensive lineman in the 2023 recruiting class already.

He is a big and physical offensive line prospect and this would be another nice addition to the Yellow Jackets' offensive line.

Ashton Heflin- Linebacker

Another in-state prospect that will be in Atlanta this weekend is Newnan linebacker Ashton Heflin. The coaching staff has been recruiting Heflin since offering him in May and this will be the first time that he has been on campus since being offered. Things seem to be trending in the way for the Yellow Jackets in this recruitment, but things will be clearer after this weekend.

Kamal Bonner- Safety

Colquitt County has produced some big-time players over the years and the next one on that list is going to be defensive back Kamal Bonner. Bonner is a physical safety that is set to have a big season in 2022 at Colquitt County. Memphis, Wake Forest, and Arkansas are some of the other offers for Bonner, but Georgia Tech will be his first official visit this summer.

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Former Georgia Tech head coach Paull Johnson on 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Ballot

Kevin Parada was named a finalist for Buster Posey Award

Georgia Tech adds Latvian guard Fred Pauls Bagatskis for the 2022-2023 season

Former Georgia Tech guard Michael Devoe works out for Los Angeles Lakers