Georgia Tech Football: Kickoff Time Announced For Week Nine Matchup With Virginia Tech
Georgia Tech is coming off of a big road win vs North Carolina and now their focus is going to turn to a big matchup with Notre Dame this Saturday in Mercedes Benz Stadium. However, their next ACC game will be on Oct. 26th on the road at Virginia Tech and the kickoff time for that game was just announced by the ACC.
Georgia Tech will face Virginia Tech at 12:00 p.m. ET and the game will be televised on the ACC Network. It is the third noon game for Georgia Tech this season.
These two teams did not play last season, but they are plenty familiar with each other from their days in the ACC Coastal division. These two teams played every year between 2004 and 2019 (did not play in the 2020 COVID season) and the Hokies currently lead the all-time series 11-8. An interesting stat in this series is that Georgia Tech has won the last four matchups in Blacksburg (2022, 2018, 2016, and 2014) and the Hokies have not beaten Georgia Tech at home since 2012.
In their last meeting, it was the first season for Hokies head coach Brent Pry and Brent Key was still just the interim head coach. It was a close back and forth game, but true freshman quarterback Zach Pyron won his first ever start and beat Virginia Tech in Lane Stadium 28-27.
Virginia Tech (3-3, 1-1 ACC) was a team that came into the year with a lot of hype, but they have not lived up to them so far. However, they only have one ACC loss and are still alive for a spot in the conference title game. They gave Miami all they could handle and then went across the country and handled Stanford 31-7. This is a team that has plenty of talent and Lane Stadium is of course a tough place to play. Georgia Tech cannot take this game lightly, no matter what happens against Notre Dame on Saturday.
Georgia Tech went on the road Saturday and got the win vs North Carolina, their fourth straight win against the Tar Heels. The Yellow Jackets did lose Haynes King to an injury at the start of the 4th quarter, but the running game was dominant yesterday, totaling nearly 400 yards rushing and over 500 yards of total offense.
It seemed like the Yellow Jackets might be in a big of jeopardy when the Tar Heels overcame a 10 point defecit in the 4th quarter, but they recovered and running back Jamal Haynes scampered for a 68-yard touchdown with 16 seconds left to ice the game and give the Yellow Jackets the win.
The defense came up with three sacks on the day and forced two turnovers, two categories that Georgia Tech has struggled in this season.
Overall, it was a good win for Georgia Tech, despite playing a poor fourth quarter. They did enough to win and now they will get a chance to face Notre Dame in Mercedes Benz Stadium this Saturday with a chance to clinch bowl eligibility.