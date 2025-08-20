Georgia Tech Football Lands Two Players on ESPN's Top 100 College Football Players List
Georgia Tech has had numerous players named to a number of watchlists this preseason and today, offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge and quarterback Haynes King were named to ESPN's top 100 college football players list that was released today:
"Is there a tougher QB in the country than King? Georgia Tech fans certainly don't think so. King played through a painful shoulder injury last season that kept him from throwing more than a few yards downfield at times, and yet he still led the Yellow Jackets to their second straight winning season. He's the sixth Power QB in the playoff era to account for at least 25 touchdowns, fewer than five picks and complete at least 70% of his passes. The other five were all later selected in the first round of the NFL draft.
The day he committed to Georgia Tech after transferring from Middle Tennessee, Rutledge wrecked his truck and suffered a severe foot injury that nearly resulted in an amputation. Instead, he started every game for the Yellow Jackets, earned first-team All-ACC honors and proved to be one of the most formidable interior linemen in the country"
King and Rutledge in for big seasons
A member of the preseason watch lists for the Maxwell (national player of the year), Davey O’Brien (nation’s top QB), Manning (QB) and Johnny Unitas Golden Arm (QB) awards, King enters the season ranked as one of the nation’s top 10 quarterbacks by ESPN.com. In just two years as a Yellow Jacket, he has moved into the top 10 in school history in passing yards (4,956 – sixth), total offense (6,280 yards – fifth), touchdown passes (41 – t-fourth) and touchdowns responsible for (62 – t-fourth).
Last season, he became the first NCAA Division I FBS player in at least 69 years (dating back to 1956) with no less than 2,000 passing yards, 10 touchdown passes and a 70% completion percentage, as well as two or fewer interceptions in a season. His 72.9% completion rate in 2024 and 37 touchdowns responsible for in 2023 are both single-season school records, while the 72.9% completion percentage in ’24 also set a new Atlantic Coast Conference record.
A second-team preseason Associated Press All-American and member of the official watch lists for the Outland Trophy (nation’s top interior lineman) and Lombardi Award (OL/DL/LB), Rutledge earned first-team all-America honors from Sports Info Solutions and first-team all-ACC recognition in 2024, his first season at Georgia Tech after transferring from Middle Tennessee. He started all 13 games at right guard in ’24, despite being unable to participate in football activities for the entire preseason after sustaining a serious foot injury in a car accident in December 2023.
Rutledge earned the all-America recognition on the strength of ranking in the top 10 offensive linemen nationally in SIS’s Total Points metric, including a top-five national ranking in run-blocking Total Points. In pass protection, he had only two “blown blocks” in nearly 400 regular-season attempts, according to SIS. He also helped anchor a Georgia Tech offensive front that ranked third nationally in fewest sacks allowed (nine in 13 games) and paved the way for the Yellow Jackets to rank second in the ACC in rushing offense (187.0 ypg).