Georgia Tech Football: Latest Bowl Projections For The Yellow Jackets After Week 12
Georgia Tech was off this past Saturday and the Yellow Jackets are gearing up for their final home game of the year this Thursday when they host NC State. The good news for Georgia Tech is that they are already bowl eligible heading into their final two games of the year, but where they are going to play this postseason is a mystery and will largely depend on how they finish the season. Brent Key's team has a big test at the end of the year when they face Georgia in Athens and a win their would certainly elevate their bowl profile.
With two weeks to go, where do the national projections have Georgia Tech going?
At ESPN, analysts Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach are in agreement as to where Georgia Tech will head. Both of them have Georgia Tech going to the Wasabi Fenway Bowl and their opponent is Tulane. After beating Navy yesterday, the Green Wave have moved up to No. 20 in the AP Poll and are still in contention to land the Group of Five Playoff Spot if things break their way. Tulane is 9-2 this season and has one game remaining this year and it is against Memphis. Georgia Tech leads the all-time series between the two programs 37-13 and has won three in a row against the Green Wave. The last meeting between the two programs came in 2015 in Atlanta, a game Georgia Tech won 65-10.
At 247Sports, Brad Crawford has Georgia Tech going to a different location. Crawford has Georgia Tech playing in the First Responders Bowl in Dallas and their opponent is Toledo. The Rockets are 7-3 this season and are still very much in contention for the MAC title. This would be the first ever meeting between the programs.
The win against Miami last weekend got Georgia Tech bowl eligible for the second straight season and was arguably the signature win of the Brent Key era. Now, Georgia Tech has to avoid complacency, something that has not been easy over the past few seasons following a big win. They can't be looking ahead to the game vs rival Georgia on Black Friday. When speaking with the media this week, Key made it clear how much he respects NC State as a program:
"Yeah, they're a good football team, you know, they've had some, some ups and downs in the season. Dave Doeren is a tremendous football coach. He is someone that I very much respect this league, I respect in the world of college football. He's been good to me as far as becoming a new coach in the league and just kind of, whether it be at different events or different things, show me the ways a little bit. He's just been really good to me in that way. But there's such a mutual respect and respect for how he's built his football program over the last, you know, what is it, 10 years or what not? So many can say, you know, eight win seasons, you know, the development of the players in this program, you know, he truly believes in being a developmental program and in building bringing guys in from the high school ranks and in developing those guys, you know, they play physical and tough at the line of scrimmage, you know, they're gonna be, you know, It's a different defensive front than we've seen as of late. And the quarterback's playing good football, so very similar in a lot of ways, program -wise, identity of a program. So it's gonna be a big challenge for us."
