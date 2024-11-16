Georgia Tech Legend Calvin Johnson on Brent Key: "He is Bringing That Program Back"
Last Saturday, Georgia Tech pulled off one of the biggest wins of the year when they upset Miami, giving them their first loss of the year. Not only that, but the win made Georgia Tech bowl eligible for the second straight season (something not done since 2013-2014) and head coach Brent Key moved to 6-1 against ranked ACC teams. Key has done a great job of rebuilding the Yellow Jackets program from the disastrous years under Geoff Collins, though there is still work to be done.
One person who beleives in what Key is building is former Yellow Jacket wide recieiver Calvin Johnson, one of the greatest players in Georgia Tech history. Yesterday on the Jim Rome show, Johnson had this to say about the job that Key has done at Georgia Tech and what the future holds:
"He is bringing that program back. You know, we had Paul Johnson there prior and nothing against Paul Johnson but running the triple option, a lot of guys just did not see an opportunity or a pathway to the league and being able to translate really easily, so we had some rough years there as far as recruiting goes, but now with the wins that he is bringing, the energy that he is bringing, we are going to get them some better recruiting there and then we are going to continue to have better teams as long as he keeps doing what he is doing so kudos to him."
There is no doubt that Key has elevated the program and seems to have them on the right track. They have a chance to improve on their win total from a year ago, a chance to finish 5-3 in the ACC for the second straight year, and a chance to beat Georgia for the first time since 2016. Even with the win against Miami, there is still plenty left to accomplish for Key and Georgia Tech this season.
When talking with the media on Tuesday, Key talked about what exactly the win meant for the program:
"I mean, all wins are good wins. We've said that we know that, but the exposure that the program has been able to receive this year on a few instances with the things these kids have done, it only increases the positive light. People see the program and the most important thing with all that is the recruiting aspect. Being able to have people really on a national and sometimes global market be able to see the program in such a positive light, see the fan support, see the way the fans came out, the students showed out, and the energy that was in the stadium. And then the way our guys play, our guys are, they're a fun group of guys to watch play, they are. And that goes back to how we want to continue to build the program. And obviously it's through recruiting, That's our lifeline, and that's where we've got to continue to build the depth of a program and build quality players in the program that not only are good football players, but are good people."
Additional Links
Georgia Tech Basketball: Five-Star Forward Bryson Tiller Announces College Commitment Decision
Georgia Tech Football: Three Biggest Storylines For Matchup With NC State
Georgia Tech Football: Yellow Jackets Tight End Jackson Hawes Accepts Invite to 2025 Reese's Senior Bowl