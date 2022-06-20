Who are the defensive standouts that Georgia Tech should watch out for in week three vs Ole Miss?

Georgia Tech is going to have to face one of the nations best offenses when Ole Miss comes to Atlanta for their week three matchup in September. However, Ole Miss is going to have a lot to prove on the other side of the ball and that is where Georgia Tech is going to have take advantage.

Ole Miss ranked 51st in scoring defense last season, but was 97th in total defense and 105th in rush defense. The defense was the biggest reason that the Rebels did not challenge for a playoff spot and it could be why they come up short in the SEC West again.

Despite their shortcomings on defense, Ole Miss has talented players on that side of the ball and have brought in some key transfers.

So who are the players on defense for Ole Miss that Georgia Tech should have their eye on?

Cedric Johnson- Defensive End

Ole Miss defensive end Cedric Johnson Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Last year's leading pass rusher for Ole Miss, Sam Williams, is now gone to the NFL and the Rebels are going to have to get some new production on the edge. The guy that is going to be a candidate for that is junior defensive end Cedric Johnson, who had six sacks for Ole Miss last season.

Ole Miss was 23rd in the nation in sacks last season, which was one of the bright spots for their defense last season. Johnson has the talent and measurables at 6-3 255 LBS to be a difference maker and he is the pass rusher that Georgia Tech should be most worried about.

Otis Reese- Nickel

Ole Miss defensive back Otis Reese Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

Ole Miss is going to be missing their top two tacklers from a season ago, but defensive back Otis Reese and his 91 tackles are going to help ease that transition.

After transferring from Georgia, Reese immediately became one of the top players on the Ole Miss. His speed and size at 6-3 225 LBS makes him someone that every team is going to have to game plan for. Georgia Tech is going to want to run the ball and Reese is going to be a big key in stopping Tech's offense.

A.J. Finley- Defensive Back

Along with Reese, A.J. Finley is a physical player in the back of the Ole Miss defense and he had quite the season a year ago.

Finley finished the season with 90 tackles, three interceptions, and four pass deflections. He is looking to make this his third straight season with three interceptions and be the leader of a talented Rebels secondary.

He moves all over the field and is an imposing player against the Yellow Jacket. Georgia Tech's offense should be aware of where he is at all times on the field.

