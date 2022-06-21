Georgia Tech Football Transfer Profile: Tight End Luke Benson

Georgia Tech is trying to remake their offensive philosophy in one offseason and one way they are doing that is by using more tight ends. New offensive coordinator Chip Long is going to emphasize the running game and finding mismatches with athletic tight ends and Georgia Tech brought in two of those types of tight ends through the transfer portal. One was E.J. Jenkins from South Carolina and the other was Luke Benson from Syracuse.

Both players are going to have an opportunity to make an impact on the Georgia Tech offense right away. Both players provide different skill sets and can make a difference in different ways. Let's talk about Benson and how he fits into the picture on offense.

Luke Benson Georgia Tech tight end Luke Benson 3 Gallery 3 Images

Benson was a three-star prospect when he was coming out of high school in Pennsylvania in 2019. Benson decided to attend Syracuse over some other offers and he was looking to make an impact as a true freshman in Dino Baber's offense.

Statistically speaking, Benson's freshman season was his best at Syracuse. Benson had eight catches for 176 yards and three touchdowns, with a long catch of 70 yards. He was hoping to prove that he could improve upon that in the two years following his solid freshman season, but Benson struggled to find production in the offense.

In 2020 and 2021 combined, Benson had 11 catches for 82 yards and two touchdowns. His drop in production was not due to a lack of health, because Benson appeared in 34 of 35 games in his three years in Syracuse. However, he only made 10 starts and was looking for an opportunity to showcase that he could be a top tight end.

Coming to Georgia Tech should give Benson an opportunity to be on the field more. He has vertical capabilities and can be a tough matchup for defenses. Combined with Jenkins and converted wide receiver Peje' Harris, Georgia Tech has a much more athletic tight end room than they have had under head coach Geoff Collins.

Benson will be a player to have for depth, at worst. With some uncertainty at wide receiver and the increased use of tight ends in this offense, Benson might be finally ready to have that breakout season he has been building towards.

