Georgia Tech Football: Official Preview and Prediction vs Duke

It is officially gameday for Georgia Tech and it is not just any game. It is homecoming and it will be a pivotal game for the rest of the season. The Duke Blue Devils come into Bobby Dodd Stadium 4-1 and sit at the top of the ACC Coastal standings.

Georgia Tech is coming off of their big upset win over Pittsburgh last week and now the Yellow Jackets are going to have to refocus and get ready for a Blue Devils team that is playing good football and playing with a lot of confidence. Interim head coach Brent Key will look to move to 2-0 as the coach of Georgia Tech.

Can Interim head coach Brent Key get to 2-0 as the Yellow Jackets head coach? Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

On offense, quarterback Jeff Sims is hoping to play a cleaner game than he did last week. The weather did not help, but Sims threw several passes that Pittsburgh defensive backs dropped and those could have been game-changers. Sims was effective on the ground and threw some key blocks as well, but he has to play better from start to finish.

Duke is right in the middle of the ACC in rushing defense at seventh and I expect Georgia Tech to try and pound the rock against the Blue Devils. In games against NC A&T and Kansas, Duke allowed over 200 yards rushing. Kansas has one of the best rushing attacks so far in the country, but I think the Duke defense can be run on.

Can Hassan Hall have a repeat performance this week? Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

After his monster performance against the Panthers last week, I think Hassan Hall is going to keep seeing the majority of the carries. Hall totaled over 150 yards and had some explosive runs as well. Dontae Smith and Dylan McDuffie did not see much work last weekend, but I think they could still be a factor.

The Georgia Tech passing game has not been consistent from week to week, but there could be opportunities against this Duke secondary. Duke is 10th in the ACC in passing defense and had two bad games against Northwestern and Kansas. Northwestern threw for over 400 yards on Duke and Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels was 19-23 for 324 yards and four touchdowns. If Sims can get protection, guys like Nate McCollum, E.J. Jenkins, and Malachi Carter could have a chance to make plays.

Georgia Tech's offensive line has been one of the worst in the country, but they are not facing the most formidable defensive line this week. Duke is 13th in the ACC in sacks with just nine this year.

Duke's defense is better coached and improved from last year's unit, but it is not a defense to fear by any means. Georgia Tech can score points if their offensive line holds up and Sims makes good decisions.

Can Georgia Tech get pressure on Duke quarterback Riley Leonard? Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Tech did a good job of getting pressure on the quarterback last week, but Duke is first in the ACC in sacks allowed, with only five given up all year. Keion White, Kyle Kennard, D'Quan Douse, and the rest of the Yellow Jackets' defensive line are going to have to win their battles this week to get pressure. Another thing the front four must do is not allow wide-open rushing lanes for Blue Devils quarterback Riley Leonard. Leonard is a dual-threat quarterback and second on the team in rushing. He will try to scramble and does have designed runs called for him.

I expect the linebackers to play a huge role in today's game. Charlie Thomas and Ace Eley are the best players on the defense on a game-to-game basis and against this Duke rushing attack, both linebackers will have to play well today. Duke has the third-ranked rushing attack in the ACC and will look to get it going on the ground.

Charlie Thomas is going to have to have a big game vs Duke for the Yellow Jackets to win Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgia Tech defense did not allow much until the end of the game last week and they are going to have to make sure they don't allow any big plays to guys like Jalon Calhoun. Duke is going to want to run the ball and set up play action through the air. That is why stopping the run and getting Duke into passing-down situations are going to be key.

Special teams are looking to have another strong week after kicker Gavin Stewart went 4-4 last week and there were no blocked punts.

How to Watch Georgia Tech vs Duke

Who: Georgia Tech vs Duke

When: 4:00 p.m., Saturday

Where: Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta, GA

TV: ACC Regional Sports Network (RSN)

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

RADIO: Georgia Tech Sports Network

• Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra

• Analyst: Joe Hamilton

• In Atlanta: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan or Xtra 106.3 FM / 1230 AM*

• Across Georgia: Visit RamblinWreck.com for the station affiliate list

• Satellite: SiriusXM 109 or 203** / SiriusXM app 966

** dependent on the make of the subscriber's vehicle

• Mobile Apps: GT Yellow Jackets, 680 The Fan or Xtra 106.3, TuneIn

• Online: RamblinWreck.com, 680TheFan.com or Xtra1063.com

Betting odds per SI Sportsbook: Duke -3.5 ; Over/under 55; Moneyline: Duke -188, Georgia Tech +138

Prediction

Can Georgia Tech take down the Blue Devils on homecoming weekend? Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

This is going to be an interesting matchup. I think one thing I have not mentioned that works in Georgia Tech's favor are how battle-tested they have been this season. They have had to face Clemson, Ole Miss, UCF, and Pitt. No disrespect to Duke, but wins over bottom teams like Temple, Northwestern, NC A&T, and Virginia don't prove much to me. The Blue Devils are no doubt improved on the field, but I don't think we know how good they really are yet.

The X-factors in this game will be to stop the Blue Devil's running game and force them into passing downs and on offense, the offensive line. If Georgia Tech can block Duke and not let them create havoc plays that get the Yellow Jackets behind the chains.

I think that Georgia Tech is going to win this game. I think the front seven will disrupt this Duke offense and the Georgia Tech running game will have another strong week. The Yellow Jackets get their second win in a row for the first time since 2018 and get their third straight win over their ACC Coastal rival.

Final Score: Georgia Tech 28, Duke 24

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Georgia Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Jose Alvardo's 28 points leads New Orleans Pelicans to a preseason victory

Georgia Tech reveals uniform combination for homecoming game vs Duke

Georgia Tech Head Coaching Candidate Profile: Dell McGee

Georgia Tech linebacker Demetrius Knight II enters the transfer portal

ACC Football: Official Week Six Predictions

D'Quan Douse discusses facing Duke quarterback Riley Leonard

Georgia Tech Football: ACC Coastal Standings update before week six

What do SP+ and ESPN's FPI project for Georgia Tech vs Duke matchup?

How to watch, listen to, and live steam Georgia Tech vs Duke

Georgia Tech Head Coaching Candidate Profiles: Dan Mullen