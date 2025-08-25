Georgia Tech Football: Official Record Predictions For The Upcoming Season
It’s officially game week for the Yellow Jackets as they will play the first game of the season on Friday against Colorado in Boulder. Georgia Tech is looking for its third consecutive winning season since 2008-2009. During that time, the Yellow Jackets had a streak of winning seasons spanning 13 consecutive seasons. Georgia Tech won seven or more games from 1997 to 2009.
Coming into the 2025 season, there is a lot of optimism with everything the Yellow Jackets brought back this year and the players they were able to get in the transfer portal. The additions and the true freshman class they were able to bring in have allowed the Yellow Jackets to have the most amount of depth they’ve had in years at nearly every position, with guys who can fill roles and play at a high level.
"Yeah, it's been, well, it's an advantage, obviously, for us over seasons in the past and over last season, but it helps everywhere, especially where we added the depth. It's not just you at that position, but it really affects special teams,” said Key. “A lot of the guys we added are guys that are major factors on our special teams. The season went on last year, and we started losing some bodies out on the field. The thing you don't see as much is the impact it has on teams.”
“You'll have guys, more guys play, keep guys fresher in the fourth quarter. That's a big point of it. But also with the way we practice and the physicality that we have in our practices, that you're not out there kind of with your fingers crossed.”
Returning stars
With all their stars returning in Haynes King, Jamal Haynes, Jordan Van Den Berg, and Kyle Efford, this would be the season to make history and get back to the mountaintop. King had a productive season for the Yellow Jackets, throwing for 2,114 yards, 14 touchdowns, and just two interceptions. He also rushed for 587 yards and 11 touchdowns, both of which were career-highs. King ranked 13th in QBR with a 78.6 rating a season ago. Haynes rushed for 944 yards and nine touchdowns. He had one of his best games against rival North Carolina, rushing for 170 yards and two touchdowns. Jordan Van Den Berg emerged as a defensive star last season for the Yellow Jackets, plugging run holes and being dominant on the defensive side of the ball. He finished with 23 tackles, two fumble recoveries, and a sack. Efford led the Yellow Jackets in tackles, finishing with 64 and registering three sacks. They all play an integral part in the success of Georgia Tech this season.
Georgia Tech is seeking its first ACC title since 1998. The Yellow Jackets won the ACC Championship in 2009 over Clemson, but the title was later vacated due to NCAA sanctions. The Yellow Jackets are also seeking their first appearance in the College Football Playoff, which began in 2014.
Let’s take a look at some season predictions from the staff and how we expect the Yellow Jackets will finish the 2025 season.
Jackson Caudell Season Prediction
Overall Record: 9-3
Colorado W
Gardner-Webb W
Clemson L
Temple W
Wake Forest W
BYE
Virginia Tech W
Duke W
Syracuse W
NC State L
BYE
Boston College W
Pittsburgh W
Georgia L
Arvon Bacon Season Prediction
Overall Record: 10-2
Colorado L
Gardner-Webb W
Clemson W
Temple W
Wake Forest W
BYE
Virginia Tech W
Duke W
Syracuse W
NC State W
BYE
Boston College W
Pittsburgh W
Georgia L
Najeh Wilkins Season Prediction
Overall Record 10-2
Colorado W
Gardner-Webb W
Clemson W
Temple W
Wake Forest W
BYE
Virginia Tech W
Duke L
Syracuse W
NC State L
BYE
Boston College W
Pittsburgh W
Georgia W