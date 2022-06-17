Georgia Tech Football Opponent Preview: Week One vs Clemson

Georgia Tech Football will match up with Clemson during the first week of the season.

The countdown to the college football season is on and one of the bigger matchups of the first weekend is on Labor Day night. Georgia Tech is going to meet Clemson in Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta and it will be the start for Georgia Tech of one of the most challenging schedules in the entire country.

Clemson is once again going to be the projected favorite in the ACC for the 2022 season. However, they are not the overwhelming favorite that they have been in years past and there are some serious questions that the Tigers are going to have to answer if they want to win the ACC and possibly challenge for a spot in the college football playoff.

Georgia Tech was close to pulling off a massive upset in Death Valley last season and are going to be significant underdogs in Atlanta on September 5th.

Let's break all of it down below with an early preview of the Tigers and what to expect from them.

Offense

Will Shipley will be the most dangerous weapon for the Clemson offense in 2022 Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

For Clemson on offense, they are going to have a new coordinator for the first time in many years. Tony Elliott left to be the head coach at Virginia and Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney promoted from within with quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter getting the job.

Streeter is going to have to revive an offense that cratered last season and ranked 100th in total offense. The big question is going to be the development of quarterback D.J Uiagalelei and if he can have a bounce back season. Uiagalelei was not good last season after showing flashes during 2020 and finished 2021 with more interceptions than touchdowns and a 55.6% completion percentage.

If Uiagalelei is not up to the task, is five-star freshman Cade Klubnik ready? He could be, but that would be a tough assignment for a true freshman in his first game.

The star of the Tigers offense is going to be running back Will Shipley. Shipley came on last season and was the Tigers leading rusher as a true freshman. Kobe Pace and Phil Mahfa are solid as well. The running game is going to be the vocal point of the Clemson offense and they hope that can open things up throwing the ball.

Clemson has question marks on the offensive line and at receiver, but they don't lack talent. Joseph Ngata, Beaux Collins, and E.J. Williams are going to be the starters for Clemson and Collins in particular had some flashes at the end of the season, having over 100 yards against Louisville and Wake Forest.

Defense

This is going to be the strength of the Clemson football team and one of the best defenses in the country. Even with longtime defensive coordinator Brent Venables leaving to be the head coach at Oklahoma, Clemson will be in good hands with new coordinator Wes Goodwin.

It all starts up front with the best defensive line in the country. Bryan Bresee is going to be back from an ACL injury and if he is at full strength, he is a top-five NFL Draft pick type of talent. Myles Murphy, Xavier Thomas, K.J. Henry and Tyler Davis make up a talented and deep front four.

The linebackers are going to be missing leaders like James Skalski and Baylon Spector, but they might be upgrading in athleticism and talent. Trenton Simpson had a breakout year for Clemson last season and he will be the leader of the position. Barrett Carter and Jeremiah Trotter Jr. are both going to make this unit a strong one.

Clemson is going to have to replace some talent and experience in the secondary. Gone are Andrew Booth Jr and Mario Goodrich at cornerback, but sophomore Nate Wiggins could be ready for a breakout season.

Overview

Clemson is the most talented team in the ACC and will have one of the best defenses in the country. The question is going to be if they will improve enough with their passing attack and if Swinney made the right moves by promoting from within to replace Elliott and Venables.

