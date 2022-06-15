Who Could be the Next Commit for Georgia Tech Football?

Georgia Tech is up to nine commitments in its 2023 recruiting class. Who could be next?

Georgia Tech is building their 2023 recruiting class and had a big boost to it with seven commits in the past week. They are filling some crucial positions of need and hoping to add to them. The offensive line and defensive line appear to be the priorities, as they are the two positions that have the most commits.

There are still some official visit weekends coming up before July and Georgia Tech is going to be hosting some more recruits. It is possible that they could get more commitments on those, but some of the prospects that have already visited are going to be watched carefully to possibly make a commitment. Let's look at the guys who might be ready to give their pledge to Georgia Tech in the coming days or weeks.

Kamal Bonner- DB, Colquitt Country

It was thought that Bonner might be ready to give his commitment when he was on his official visit this past weekend, but an offer from Michigan State over the weekend might have changed things.

Bonner is a talented defensive back and one that Georgia Tech would love to have in this class. Keep an eye out for a possible commitment in the coming days or weeks, as he is the most likely of the group to do so.

Grant Tucker- Athlete- Charlotte, NC

One of the higher-rated recruits that Georgia Tech is after is Grant Tucker, who plays both sides of the ball as a defensive back and wide receiver. He also has experience playing linebacker and that is where some project that he will wind up playing at the collegiate level.

There is no timetable for Tucker's decision, but he seemed to enjoy his visit to Georgia Tech and would be an excellent addition to class.

Gabe Fortson- Offensive line- North Cobb Christian School, GA

Georgia Tech is trying to get bigger and more physical up front and that shows with the offensive line commits they already have. One guy that was also on campus was Gabe Fortson, one of Georgia Tech's top targets on the offensive line.

Fortson enjoyed his visit to Georgia Tech and is seemingly close to being ready to commit. There are other schools that he is considering however and Georgia Tech is going to keep battling in this one. North Carolina and Mississippi State are some of the other schools that seem to have a shot with Fortson.

