Georgia Tech Football: Paul Tchio Transfer Profile

Georgia Tech is hoping that Clemson transfer Paul Tchio can provide a boost up front

To help make up for some of the losses on the offensive line, Georgia Tech has gone to the transfer portal to try and upgrade the talent. One of the guys that the Yellow Jackets have brought in is former Clemson offensive lineman Paul Tchio. 

Paul Tchio

Tchio was one of the highest-rated offensive lineman recruits in the country when he was playing at Milton High School in Georgia and a top-100 player in the country. He signed to play with Clemson and during his freshman season with the Tigers, Tchio played 80 snaps in nine games and had hoped that he would become more of a contributor during the 2021 season. 

That was not the case for Tchio, however. While he was able to make his first collegiate in the game against NC State, he was not able to turn that into a consistent season and after it was over, Tchio decided to enter the transfer portal. After being in the portal for a little over a month, he decided to come back to his home state and play for Georgia Tech. 

Georgia Tech is hoping to unlock the potential that Tchio was thought to have when he was a near five-star recruit coming out of high school. Tchio is a big and powerful lineman at 6-5 311 LBS and could play guard or tackle for the Yellow Jackets this season. Run blocking is where I think Tchio could make his biggest impact next season and that is just what Georgia Tech is looking for in their new offense under Chip Long. 

Tchio is one of four transfer offensive linemen that is hoping to make an impact on the Georgia Tech offensive line this season. I think he is going to have every opportunity to start at guard this year, but his positional versatility is going to be useful. If he can play up to his talent, that will be a great sign for the Georgia Tech offense. 

