Georgia Tech Football: PFF Grades and Snap Counts for Every Player Against North Carolina
Georgia Tech went on the road yesterday and got the win vs North Carolina, their fourth straight win against the Tar Heels. The Yellow Jackets did lose Haynes King to an injury at the start of the 4th quarter, but the running game was dominant yesterday, totaling nearly 400 yards rushing and over 500 yards of total offense.
It seemed like the Yellow Jackets might be in a big of jeopardy when the Tar Heels overcame a 10 point defecit in the 4th quarter, but they recovered and running back Jamal Haynes scampered for a 68-yard touchdown with 16 seconds left to ice the game and give the Yellow Jackets the win.
The defense came up with three sacks on the day and forced two turnovers, two categories that Georgia Tech has struggled in this season.
Overall, it was a good win for Georgia Tech, despite playing a poor fourth quarter. They did enough to win and now they will get a chance to face Notre Dame in Mercedes Benz Stadium next week with a chance to clinch bowl eligibility.
So how did Georgia Tech grade out on PFF (Pro Football Focus) in their win against North Carolina yesterday? Snap Counts are in parentheses.
Offense
1. TE Ryland Goede- 85.0 (8)
2. TE Luke Harpring- 84.7 (16)
3. RB Jamal Haynes- 77.9 (48)
4. RB Chad Alexander- 72.3 (23)
5. LT Corey Robinson- 69.5 (71)
6. WR Abdul Janneh- 68.0 (11)
7. QB Haynes King- 67.5 (60)
8. TE Avery Boyd- 67.0 (34)
9. WR Malik Rutherford- 65.5 (63)
10. RG Keylan Rutledge- 62.8 (71)
11. RT Jordan Williams- 62.5 (71)
12. OL Harrison Moore- 62.2 (19)
13. WR Bailey Stockton- 60.1 (3)
14. WR Leo Blackburn- 60.0 (1)
15. WR Eric Singleton- 59.6 (59)
16. WR Isiah Canion- 58.9 (6)
17. C Weston Franklin- 58.2 (71)
18. LG Joe Fusile- 56.9 (71)
19. WR Chase Lane- 52.3 (64)
20. QB Zach Pyron- 43.4 (11)
Defense
1. LB Kyle Efford- 75.9 (63)
2. Ahmari Harvey- 76. 1 (63)
3. DT Zeek Biggers- 73.1 (34)
4. CB Warren Burrell- 72.2 (64)
5. FS Taye Seymore- 67.9 (51)
6. DE Romello Height- 67.0 (44)
7. LB Trenilyas Tatum- 66.9 (51)
8. DB Clayton Powell-Lee- 64.4 (54)
9. DT Thomas Gore- 64.3 (18)
10. DE Sylvain Yondjouen- 62.9 (22)
11. DE Josh Robinson- 60.6 (30)
12. DE Amontrae Bradford- 60.0 (1)
13. CB Zachary Tobe- 60.0 (1)
14. DE Jordan Boyd- 59.7 (7)
15. DT Makius Scott- 57.9 (30)
16. CB Rodney Shelly- 57.6 (18)
17. DB Syeed Gibbs- 56.2 (60)
18. DB LaMiles Brooks- 54.8 (18)
19. DT Jordan van den Berg- 50.9 (38)
20. LB Jackson Hamilton- 47.1 (18)
21. DB Omar Daniels- 46.0 (27)
22. DT Jason Moore- 45.9 (7)
23. LB Tah'j Butler- 44.0 (6)