Updated List of Mini-Camp Invites for Former Georgia Tech Players

Georgia Tech Football had a quiet 2022 NFL Draft, with only Tariq Carpenter being drafted in the seventh round by the Green Bay Packers. However, there were quite a few undrafted free agent signings. Juanyeh Thomas went to the Cowboys, Kyric McGowan to the Commanders, Jordan Mason to the 49ers, Tre Swilling to the Titans, and Devin Cochran to the Bengals.

There were a few other remaining players that did get invites to the team's upcoming minicamps. If these players perform well enough there, there is a chance they will be invited back for a mandatory minicamp next month and possibly training camp in July.

Let's take a look at who secured the invites for rookie minicamp.

Bruce Jordan-Swilling

The son of Pat Swilling, Bruce Jordan-Swilling received an invite to participate in mini-camp with the New Orleans Saints, where his dad played in the NFL.

The Saints have one of the best rosters in the NFL and it will take a lot to impress their coaching staff, but it is great that Swilling got the invite.

Tobias Oliver

Tobias Oliver has played a few different positions, but expect him to mostly be a defensive back at the next level. Oliver received a mini-camp invite from the New York Giants and will be participating.

Jack Coco

Jack Coco received an invite from the Green Bay Packers to participate in mini-camp, where he will reunite with his old teammate in Carpenter. Coco is a former walk-on and long snapper at Tech, but shifted to being a tight end and was put on scholarship before the 2021 season.

Expect the Packers to give him a shot to play both positions and Coco is going to take full advantage of any opportunity he is given.

Ryan Johnson

Ryan Johnson is not going to have to go very far for his mini-camp, as he will be staying in Atlanta and attending mini-camp with the Falcons.

The Falcons are looking for depth on the offensive line and are going to give Johnson a chance to impress them in mini-camp.

