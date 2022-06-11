The offensive line for Georgia Tech got a makeover this offseason and the coaching staff was trying to find upgrades upfront. While the guys that they picked up might be short on experience, they do not lack talent. All four of them are going to have a chance to come in right away and make an instant impact, but which one is going to make the biggest impact?

Pierce Quick is coming over from the University of Alabama and he is expected to contribute at tackle. Quick only started one game while at Alabama but is hoping that the transfer to Georgia Tech can turn things around for his career. Georgia Tech is looking to replace Devin Cochran at tackle and Quick is going to be one of the contenders to do so. He was a high four-star recruit coming out of high school, so the talent has always been there.

Paul Tchio is another former highly-rated recruit when he was coming out of high school. He played sparingly at Clemson and can play both offensive tackle and inside at guard. He is without a doubt going to bring more size upfront for Georgia Tech and be able to compete for a starting job. His versatility is going to provide a boost to Georgia Tech.

I think the guy that will have the hardest time getting on the field is Corey Robinson II. It is not a talent issue, but Robinson is still a young player with zero playing experience coming from Kansas. Robinson was a bit raw as a high school prospect as well and it might be a year or two before he is ready to be a starting offensive tackle in the ACC.

My pick for the biggest impact transfer offensive lineman is going to be RJ Adams from Kentucky. Adams did not see the field while he was playing for the Wildcats the past two seasons but is a prototypical guard that is coming from a program that has been known to produce good offensive lineman. Adams is a physical guard that works best in the run game and I think that is going to be the most appealing factor.

New offensive coordinator Chip Long is going to put an emphasis on the running game and having a strong and physical player like Adams up front is only going to make things easier.

All four guys are going to have a chance to come in right away and make an impact and Georgia Tech is going to need them to. I think Adams is the right guy at the right time and is a guy I expect to be in the starting lineup making an impact in the first game against Clemson on September 5th.

