Georgia Tech vs Georgia Basketball Game Date Announced

Georgia Tech is not going to have to wait long to meet their biggest rival on the hardwood next season. The Yellow Jackets will welcome Georgia to Mccamish Pavillion on December 6th and Georgia Tech will be looking to get their second straight win over the Bulldogs.

This is going to be the first time the teams have met since Georgia hired former Florida head coach Mike White as their new basketball coach. White had a solid run while he was the head coach of the Gators and hopes to turn around what was a struggling and declining program under Tom Crean.

After Georgia won every match from 2015-2019, Georgia Tech was able to rebound with a win over the Bulldogs. If the Yellow Jackets can pull off the win, it will be the first time since 2013 and 2014 that Georgia Tech will have notched back-to-back wins over Georgia.

This is another big non-conference game that Georgia Tech will play early in the season. Georgia Tech is going to face defending Big Ten Champion Iowa in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge in November and it will be key for the team to get off to a good start so early in the season.

