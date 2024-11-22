Georgia Tech Football: The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly From Georgia Tech's Win Over NC State
It was not pretty a lot of times on Thursday, but Georgia Tech was able to come out on top of a wild finish vs NC State and move to 7-4.
After taking a nine point lead with less than seven minutes to go, it looked like Georgia Tech had the game sealed, but NC State scored two touchdowns in the next five minutes to take the lead with 1:30 left and that left true freshman Aaron Philo one last chance to go win the game for the Yellow Jackets. Georgia Tech was rotating between Philo and Haynes King again this game, but it was Philo who saw the majority of the snaps tonight. While he has his whole career ahead of him, Philo had the signature moment of his young career by leading Georgia Tech on a drive to take the lead with 22 seconds left. NC State got into position to try and win the game with a field goal, but it went wide left and the Yellow Jackets won. They will go into their rivalry game with Georgia on a two-game winning streak and a 7-4 record
So what are the good, the bad, and the ugly from last night's game?
The Good
- Georgia Tech moved to 7-4 on the season. Its seven wins are its most regular-season wins since 2018 and tied for its second-most regular-season wins in the last 10 seasons (7 in 2018 and 8 in 2016).
- Georgia Tech clinched an above-.500 season, which gives it back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since 2013 (7-6) and 2014 (11-3).
- Georgia Tech wrapped up Atlantic Coast Conference play with a 5-3 conference record, which gives it back-to-back winning records in ACC action for the first time since 2013 (5-3) and 2014 (6-2).
- Georgia Tech closed out a perfect 5-0 campaign at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field, which is the Yellow Jackets’ 16th undefeated, untied season at Bobby Dodd Stadium since it opened in 1913. It is also the Yellow Jackets’ first perfect season at Bobby Dodd
since 1999 and only its third since 1966 (1990 and ’99).
- Georgia Tech moved to 16-13 in Thursday night home games since joining the ACC in 1983, and 18-22 in all Thursday night games since it joined the conference in ’83.
- Georgia Tech moved to 21-11 all-time against NC State, including a 12-4 record against the Wolfpack at home.
- The win was Georgia Tech’s fourth in the last five games against NC State and 14th in its last 18 matchups with the Wolfpack.
- Georgia Tech’s three takeaways were a season high (prev.: 2 at North Carolina – Oct. 12).
- Georgia Tech’s three interceptions were its most in a game since it intercepted three passes at No. 17 Miami (Fla.) on Oct. 7, 2023.
- For the second-straight game, Georgia Tech utilized a two-quarterback system with r-Jr. starter Haynes King and true Fr. Aaron Philo.
- Georgia Tech also dominated time of possession for the second-straight game, finishing with 33:20 of possession time to NC State’s 26:40. NC State came into the game ranked 27th nationally in average time of possession (31:41). In its 28-23 win over No. 4 Miami
(Fla.) on Nov. 9, Georgia Tech held a 34:39-25:11 advantage in time of possession against a Miami team that led the nation in average possession time going into the game (34:02).
- Georgia Tech’s 21-yard interception return for a touchdown in the first quarter by r-So.
E.J. Lightsey was the Yellow Jackets’ first non-offensive touchdown since DB
LaMiles Brooks returned an interception 37 yards for a score vs. Virginia on Oct. 20, 2022 – which was Tech’s last Thursday night game.
- True Fr. QB Aaron Philo completed 19-of-33 passes for a career-high 265 yards (prev.: 184 at Virginia Tech – Oct. 26).
- So. WR Eric Singleton, Jr. had five receptions for 106 yards. It was Singleton’s second 100-yard receiving game of the season (prev.: 102 vs. VMI – Sept. 14) and third of his career.
- r-Fr. WR Bailey Stockton’s five receptions set a career high (prev.: 2, 3X, last vs. Notre Dame – Oct. 19).
- Sr. TE Avery Boyd’s four receptions matched/set a career high (prev.: 4, 2X, last at Syracuse – Sept. 7).
- r-Jr. WR Malik Rutherford had one reception before leaving the game due to injury in the first quarter, extending his streak of consecutive games with a reception to 27, which moves him into a tie for the sixth-longest streak in Georgia Tech history with Robert Lavette (1981-83). Rutherford’s 27-straight games with a reception is the fourth-longest current streak in the ACC.
- r-So. LB E.J. Lightsey’s 21-yard interception return for a touchdown in the first quarter was the first interception and first touchdown of his collegiate career.
- r-Jr. DL Romello Height’s interception in the fourth quarter was the first of his collegiate career.
- Sr. LB Trenilyas Tatum’s interception in the second quarter was the first of his career.
- r-So. PK Aidan Birr’s three made field goals (44, 41 and 45 yards) were a season high (prev.: 2 at North Carolina – Oct. 12 and at Virginia Tech – Oct. 26) and matched a career high (3 – three times last season).
The Bad
- Georgia Tech gave up 400 yards of total offense
- The run defense was really poor, especially in the second half. NC State ran for 253 yards and averaged 8.7 yards per carry
- Georgia Tech could not finish drives in the red zone. While Birr was able to make his field goals tonight, he has struggled this year. Georgia Tech will need to finish better in the red zone if they want a chance to upset Georgia.
- The running game was poor. Usually when theat happens, that means a loss for Georgia Tech, but they were ablle to overcome only being able to get 119 yards on the ground and averaging 3.3 yards per carry.
The Ugly
- Blowing the lead late in the game. Georgia Tech was up nine points with 6:40 to go and that should be the ball game. The defense let NC State score quickly and the offense could not get enough first downs to salt the game away.