Georgia Tech Football: Three Big Takeaways From Yellow Jackets Spring Game
Georgia Tech football was back in action on Saturday afternoon, and we got a glimpse into what the team could look like in 2025. Yes, Georgia Tech didn’t show everything, but we got to see some new players emerge and showcase their talent and what they have been working on this spring. Let’s take a look at some key takeaways from the spring game prior to the transfer portal opening next Tuesday.
1. Defensive line showed some things- I think a lot of Georgia Tech fans had questions about this position coming into the spring. Don’t get me wrong, it is still going to be a position to watch moving forward, and the Yellow Jackets, who could look to add a few guys in the portal for depth, but you've seen some promise from the defensive line. True freshman Andre Fuller showed a relentless pursuit to get to the quarterback in the game and registered a sack in the first half that forced a field goal. Brayden Manley had a pass breakup, disrupting a potential touchdown catch for Bailey Stockton, who was breaking open for a potential touchdown grab. Also, midway through the fourth quarter, the defensive line was stout and didn’t allow Team Swarm to get in the endzone. A mark of a great team is the ability to stop one from scoring in the red zone. In my opinion, the Georgia Tech defense will be stout up the middle, especially with Jordan Van Den Berg leading the charge and Matthew Alexander being another body they can plug in. I think what will be intriguing is to see how much the edge rushers will be able to be a factor this season. Georgia Tech will need to generate more pressure and pass rush in 2025 if it wants to accomplish its goals. We talked about Manley and Fuller flashing in the game. Freshman Derry Norris Jr also had some good plays, but who else will come to the forefront to help the Yellow Jackets' defensive line? It remains to be seen, and we will have to continue to monitor it in the summer and heading into fall camp to see who emerges.
2. Georgia Tech has a deep running back room- Jamal Haynes said it best:
“I feel like this is the most depth we’ve had at running back in a long time,” said Haynes.
Would you believe me if I said that was an understatement? Georgia Tech looks really good at running back, and their top transfer portal running back, Malachi Hosley, didn’t even suit up. Trelain Maddox looked healthy and wholesome and had some really good runs in the first half of the game. Maddox finished the game with 39 yards on seven carries and averaged 5.6 yards per rush. He also had a memorable 16-yard catch where he made multiple defenders miss by scurrying past them and picking up a first down, showcasing his elusiveness. Maddox is the wildcard this year for the Yellow Jackets, who can make them an even more potent, balanced attack on the offensive side of the ball. With his ability to run hard and determined, coupled with his speed and elusiveness, teams better prepare for him in 202,5 or they will get a dose of what we saw in the spring game.
Newcomer JP Powell also looked good during his time in the game. Powell was recovering from a concussion he suffered, but you wouldn’t be able to tell how he was running the ball. He finished with 35 rushing yards on seven carries and scored the game’s first touchdown. Powell gives Georgia Tech another dynamic in the backfield. An explosive running back who can make one cut and take it the distance. You have to give major props to running back coach Norval McKenzie with the way he has been recruiting for the position and developing these young running backs to be ready when their opportunity comes.
That doesn’t include the guys they will have in the active rotation in Daylon Gordon, Malachi Hosley, Chad Alexander, and more. The running back room that Georgia Tech currently has makes them dangerous and a team that can make some noise with so many different ball carriers that can make an impact.
3. The Wide Receiver position won't be a problem for Georgia Tech- A lot of receivers had productive outings despite Eric Rivers, Isaiah Canion, Malik Rutherford, Dean Patterson, and Trey Horne all being inactive for the Yellow Jackets. One name that immediately catches your eye is DeBron Gatling, who had a productive Saturday afternoon finishing with seven catches for 56 yards. Gatling received heavy targets and made some nice plays for the Yellow Jackets, including skying for a nice catch on a 3rd down conversion in the first half of the game. He showed that with an increased workload, he could be a productive receiver for Georgia Tech and a go-to receiver on the offensive side of the ball.
Next up is Zion Taylor, who dealt with some adversity in the game with a couple of drops but really responded well in critical stretches of the spring game. He is constantly making plays, including a 58-yard catch that put Team Swarm in position to win the game. Prior to the 58-yard reception, he had a 38-yard touchdown catch. Taylor received praise all spring from the coaching staff, including head coach Brent Key, who has been impressed with the way he has gone about his business. Taylor finished with seven catches for 156 yards and two touchdowns in the spring game, a phenomenal effort for the sophomore.
Bailey Stockton seems to be in a great groove as well on offense and is always seemingly open for the Yellow Jackets. He averaged 18 yards per catch and had a long of 32 yards in the game. Stockton finished with six catches for 107 yards and had 30 yards after a catch in the spring game. Stockton will be a hard player to keep off the field despite the Yellow Jackets being loaded at the WR position. Stockton’s ability to always find a soft spot in the defense makes him indispensable.
To put it frankly, Georgia Tech's wide receivers will be fun to watch this year. The Yellow Jackets have plenty of playmakers who can come in and make a difference. Georgia Tech is legit 9-10 deep at wide receivers, and most teams can’t say the same.
