Georgia Tech Baseball Holds Off A Late Rally From Cal to Win Game One 8-5
It was not always pretty, but Georgia Tech bounced back from their loss against Auburn on Tuesday night to get their 12th ACC win of the year tonight when they defeated California tonight in game one of the weekend series.
The offense was led by a pair of three-run home runs, one from Will Baker and the other from Alex Hernandez. The Yellow Jackets would go on to score eight runs on nine hits, with Hernandez getting four of those hits and catcher Vahn Lackey getting two, including a big 2-RBI single in the bottom of the 8th inning. It was a solid night all-around for the bats, especially since superstar shortstop Kyle Lodise was not in the lineup again.
Danny Hall did not have to go deep in his bullpen tonight. Tate McKee started the game and was able to go 5.2 innings, giving up two earned runs on three hits while striking out six batters. Mason Patel did not have his usual dominant outing, going 3.1 innings and giving up 3 earned runs on four hits and striking out three batters. Georgia Tech never trailed in this game and are now 27-7 this season and 12-4 in the ACC.
Here is how tonight went down.
Here is how Georgia Tech lined up for Game 1:
1. C Vahn Lackey
2. CF Drew Burress
3. LF Caleb Daniel
4. 2B Alex Hernandez
5. SS Carson Kerce
6. 1B John Giesler
7. DH Tyler Neises
8. 3B Will Baker
9. RF Parker Brosius
Tate McKee was on the mound for the Yellow Jackets tonight.
After a scoreless first inning, Will Baker put the Yellow Jackets on top. Georgia Tech got hits from Kerce and Hernandez to put two runners on, and Baker sent the ball out of the park for a three-run home run to make it 3-0.
McKee pitched another shutout inning in the third and then the Yellow Jackets did have an opportunity to knock in some more runs. Hernandez singled and Kerce walked to put two runners on, but they could not add to their lead and it remained 3-0 going to the 4th.
Georgia Tech did not score again until the bottom of the 5th, but they hit another three-run home run. Lackey hit a leadoff single and Burress walked to put two runners on base for Hernandez, who blasted a three-run home run to make it 6-0 Georgia Tech.
McKee did run into his first bit of trouble in the top of the 6th inning. He struck out the first batter, walked the second, and then struck out the third to start the inning. Needing one more out to get to the bottom of the inning, McKee gave up a two-out RBI single to give Cal their first run and make it 6-1. McKee walked another batter, and then another RBI single cut the lead to 6-2. McKee's night was then done, and Mason Patel came in. He got the final out and it is 6-2 going to the bottom of the 6th.
Patel ran into trouble in the 8th. After striking out the first batter, he gave up a single and then an RBI double that cut the lead to 6-3. After a ground out, Cal got a two-run home run that made it a one-run game. Patel got the final out, but the Golden Bears only trailed by one.
The offense got Patel some insurance though in the bottom of the 8th. Giesler singled to start the inning and then Shouse, who was pinch hitting for Neises, was walked. Baker bunted to advance the runners to second and third, then Lackey got a 2-RBI single to put Georgia Tech up 8-5 going into the 9th.
There was no drama in the final inning. Patel slammed the door shut on Cal with a 1-2-3 inning and Georgia Tech won 8-5. The Yellow Jackets moved to 27-7 and 12-4 in the ACC, with game two set for 4:00 p.m. ET tomorrow.
