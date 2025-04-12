Team Wreck'Em Comes Out On Top vs Team Swarm In Georgia Tech's White and Gold Spring Game
Atlanta, GA- It was a beautiful day for a spring football game on The Flats.
The skies were clear and the sun was shining today in Atlanta for Georgia Tech's Spring Game today, a showcase of the players who have spent the past few weeks practicing against each other, and they it ended being a game that came down to the end. Team Wreck'Em stopped Team Swarm on a two-point conversion at the end to preserve a victory.
A lot of eyes were on the Georgia Tech QB room and they each had highlights today. Aaron Philo played for both teams today, going 11-23 for 198 yards, one touchdown, and a couple of picks with Team Swarm and 8-11 for 77 yards for Team Wreck'Em. Haynes King played the first half and finished 9-12 for 66 yards. Graham Knowles was 11-20 for 133 yards, one touchdown, and an interception.
There did not seem to be as big of an emphasis on the running game today, but Trelain Maddox finished with 39 yards on seven carries and true freshman running back J.P. Powell finished with seven carries for 35 yards and one touchdown.
The wide receiver room was a little thin today, but guys like Zion Taylor, Bailey Stockton, Debron Gatling, and tight end Luke Harpring all made plays today. On defense, Omar Daniels, Clayton Powell-Lee, and A.J. Cheeks each had an interception.
Team Wreck'Em got on the board first today. Aaron Philo led them down the field, taking 10 plays to go 45 yards, and it ended in a 47-yard field goal for Aidan Birr. Team Wreck'Em got the lead 3-0.
Haynes King took over for Team Swarm, but was not able to have the same level of success. Team Swarm went 31 yards in seven plays, but had to punt.
One of the highlights of the first half was freshman running back J.P. Powell, who scored the first TD of the day to put Team Wreck'Em up 10-0. It was an 11-play, 80 yard drive that ended with the freshman running back getting in the endzone.
Spring games are supposed to be fun for the players and fans alike and on the ensuing drive for Team Swarm, they ran a trick play to perfection. Jamal Haynes, with a defender in his face, found Zion Taylor for a 38-yard touchdown to give Team Swarm their first TD of the day.
It was good to see Aidan Birr have a strong first half, as he went 2-2, connecting on FG's of 43 and 47 yards. Omar Daniels and Clayton Powell-Lee each got interceptions in the first half, with Daniels picking off Philo and Powell-Lee intercepting Knowles. There seemed to be more of an emphasis on the passing game in the first half and the halftime stats reflected that.
Haynes King was 9-12 for for 66 yards, Aaron Philo was 8-11 for 79 yards, Graham Knowles was 4-9 for 35 yards, Debron Gatling had five catches for 45 yards, Bailey Stockton had four catches for 62 yards, Zion Taylor had three catches for 51 yards, Luke Harpring had four catches for 42 yards, and Trelain Maddox had four carries for 24 yards.
In the third quarter, it was again the kickers who made the highlights.
The first drive of the second half resulted in a three-and-out, then the special teams got Team Wreck'Em back in front. A 13-play, 64-yard drive was capped off by Andrew Nelms hitting a 27-yard field goal to make it 13-10. Because the 2nd half was operating with a running clock, there was only one more drive in the quarter. It was a seven-play, 42-yard drive that ended with a 50-yard FG from Birr, who moved to 3-3 for the day.
The 4th quarter belonged to wide receiver Zion Taylor. He capped off an eight play, 85-yard drive that put Team Wreck'Em back on top with a 34-yard score from redshirt freshman quarterback Graham Knowles and it was going to come down to the last drive in the game today. It was a good chance to see the team operate in the two-minute drill and it was an exciting finish in Bobby Dodd today.
Aaron Philo came onto the field for the final drive of the game and found Taylor for a 58-yard gain and after a pass to David Prince was broken up, Philo found tight end Luke Harpring for a 17-yard touchdown to pull Team Swarm within one. They opted to go for two to win the game, but Philo could not complete the pass to Debron Gatling and the game was over.
Now, Georgia Tech will go into the summer and Fall will slowly creep up as the 2025 season gets closer.
