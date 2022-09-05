Georgia Tech Football: Official Prediction for Game vs Clemson

Toe will meet leather for the first time in 2022 for Georgia Tech football, as they take on the fourth-ranked Clemson Tiger in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Georgia Tech is going to enter the game as a sizeable underdog against the Tigers, but also enter the game with a lot of confidence after playing Clemson close last year on the road.

How to Watch:

When: Mon., Sept. 5

Time: 8 p.m. Eastern

TV: ESPN network

Stream: Fubo (Click here)

Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Odds:

All odds are provided courtesy of SI Sportsbook

Line: Clemson -23.5

O/U: 50.5

Moneyline: CLEM -3333, GT +1100

FPI pick: Clemson 94.3%

Biggest Matchup when Georgia Tech is on offense:

The biggest matchup for the Georgia Tech offense will be the offensive line vs the fantastic front four for Clemson. How well this matchup goes will determine the game for the Yellow Jackets and if they can limit what the Tigers can do up front, it will give their offense a chance. If they let Clemson's defensive line dictate the game up front, things could get ugly.

Biggest Matchup when Georgia Tech is on defense:

Georgia Tech's defensive backs are going to be under pressure on Monday night Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

There are several to choose from on defense, but I think Georgia Tech's defensive backs against Clemson's wide receivers. I think that Clemson is going to take shots at the Yellow Jackets' defense and take an early lead and let their defense and running game take over. Georgia Tech's secondary has to be ready for the shot plays when Clemson has the ball.

X-Factor for Georgia Tech on Offense:

Jeff Sims hopes to lead Georgia Tech to an upset victory Jenn Finch-USA TODAY Sports

Quarterback Jeff Sims is Georgia Tech's biggest hope for an upset victory. Sims did not play in this game last year and the ability to make plays with his legs and his arm are going to have to be a factor. He has always had the talent and he is going to have to have it on full display in this game.

Defensive X-Factor for Georgia Tech:

Georgia Tech defensive end Keion White will need to apply lots of pressure on Clemson 247 Sports

Keion White is now fully healthy and ready to help provide a pass rush to the Yellow Jackets in 2022. Georgia Tech is going to have to get pressure on Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei and make him uncomfortable in the pocket. White has been praised this offseason for the steps that he has taken and he is going to have a huge opportunity to showcase his talent.

Prediction

Unfortunately for Georgia Tech, I just think this is a bad matchup for them. Clemson's defensive line holds a massive advantage over the Yellow Jacket's offensive line and I don't think Georgia Tech will be able to score consistently enough, even if Clemson's offense is still not very good.

Georgia Tech is going to have to win the turnover battle, get great field position, and hit explosive plays to put them in a position to pull the upset. I have doubts about Clemson's offense, but I think Clemson's defense will be too much to overcome in this game for Georgia Tech.

Final Score: Georgia Tech 13, Clemson 38

