ESPN's FPI Favors Clemson Heavily in Matchup Against Georgia Tech

ESPN uses its FPI (Football Power Index) as an advanced analytical model to help look at matchups and predict outcomes. In ESPN's own words: "FPI is a predictive rating system designed to measure team strength and project performance going forward. The ultimate goal of FPI is not to rank teams 1 through 128; rather, it is to correctly predict games and season outcomes. If Vegas ever published the power rankings it uses to set its lines, they would likely look quite a lot like FPI."

For Georgia Tech's matchup with Clemson, ESPN's FPI is giving the Tigers a 94.3% chance to win the game. That is a very high number and ESPN is basically guaranteeing that Clemson is going to beat the Yellow Jackets on Labor Day night.

Georgia Tech is going to be facing one of the best teams in the country on Monday night and most experts are not giving the Yellow Jackets much of a chance to win the game. You can count ESPN's FPI as one of those models that are giving Georgia Tech little to no chance in this game.

