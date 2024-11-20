Georgia Tech Football: Three Players To Watch On Thursday Night Against NC State
The final game on The Flats awaits the Yellow Jackets as they host NC State tomorrow night on ESPN (7:30 p.m. ET). You could throw out the traditional star players for the Yellow Jackets, but it is important to recognize some players who have made their impact felt but don’t always get the exposure they deserve.
TE Jackson Hawes- Now he doesn’t have the most gaudiest numbers this season only posting 10 catches for 122 yards, but Hawes has played his role well this year. He has been graded as one of the best tight ends in run blocking and pass protection. He has thrived in this role and in addition to the offensive line has been a major factor in allowing the Yellow Jackets to have a top 40 unit on the ground. Also, one of the best pass protecting teams in the country ranked No. 2 with just four sacks allowed this season. In the win over Miami, he had the second-highest PFF grade with 82.9 on 53 snaps. The Yellow Jackets gashed the Hurricanes' defense for long runs in the game including a 65-yard run by Jamal Haynes to open up the game. Hawes does a lot of the dirty work for Georgia Tech and his impact has been invaluable to the team this season.
DL Zeek Biggers- It wouldn’t feel right not to mention Biggers as he plays his final home game in a Yellow Jackets uniform. Biggers is one of the captains that was selected for the outing against NC State. He’s made an impact in several phases of the game this year. On special teams, Biggers has come up with major field goal blocks to prevent points for opposing teams. In the run game, he is an immovable force and clogs the gaps making it difficult for running backs to run through. One of his best games came against Notre Dame where he dominated the line of scrimmage finishing with five tackles and two tackles for loss. In a recent win over Miami, he finished with the ninth-highest grade on defense with a 63.4 grade on 37 snaps. He is the epitome of a Yellow Jacket player always doing things the right way and doing your job. He gives 100% on each snap and has been a key piece on defense during this turnaround for Georgia Tech. His play is being recognized too. Biggers got an invite recently to participate in the Reese’s Senior Bowl, one of the best events in the country for draft-eligible players and stars.
CB Warren Burrell- When the depth chart got listed this week, Burrell was back on it as a starter after missing the Miami game with an injury. Burrell has been a great pairing alongside Ahmari Harvey this season for the Yellow Jackets. He is tied for the team-high with four pass deflections. Burrell also has 24 tackles and an interception this season. You may remember he had that memorable one-handed interception in the game vs Notre Dame that halted the Fighting Irish drive preventing points. He is also very physical on the outside and is not afraid to drop his shoulder and bring a ball carrier around in the running game. He is one of the best corners on the team and doesn't get enough attention for his efforts. Burrell will be one to watch as the Yellow Jackets try to slow down the NC State passing attack.
