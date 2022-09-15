Georgia Tech Football: Three Things Defense Must do vs Ole Miss

Georgia Tech saw some improvement in its defense in the first game against Clemson, but there were some bad signs against Western Carolina that could prove to be lethal against Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss.

The Yellow Jackets were able to hold the Catamounts to only three points after the first quarter, but Western Carolina was efficient and had high success rates in each of the first three quarters. Western Carolina posted a 63% success rate in the first quarter and 53% in both the 2nd and 3rd quarters, which is very good for an offense. Kiffin is one of the best play callers in the country and will try to create explosive plays both through the air and on the ground and have some similar success.

So what will Georgia Tech's defense need to do vs the Ole Miss offense?

3. Create Multiple Turnovers

Georgia Tech came away with multiple turnovers vs Western Carolina Georgia Tech Athletics

It might be obvious, but when you are a two-touchdown underdog at home, one of the key things that you must do to keep it close and give yourself a chance to pull an upset is to create multiple turnovers.

That was one thing that Georgia Tech was able to do against Western Carolina. The Yellow Jackets got three interceptions and all were key in helping keep the Catamounts off the board in the second half.

It is still unclear whether Tech will see either Luke Altmeyer or Jaxson Dart at quarterback for the Rebels. Whoever it might be, Georgia Tech must be able to force them into mistakes.

2. Stop the run

Zach Evans leads a powerful rushing attack for Ole Miss Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The best thing about Georgia Tech's defense so far has been their ability to stop the run, but that is going to be tested in a major way this week. Ole Miss has one of the deepest running back rooms in the country and Georgia Tech is going to have to show up and be able to stop the run on Saturday.

The guy that gets all the headlines for Ole Miss is former five-star running back Zach Evans, but there are other big-time backs here as well. Quinshon Judkins and Ulysses Bentley IV are plenty capable of carrying this offense. Judkins was actually the leading rusher for Ole Miss last week vs Central Arkansas.

Judkins and Bentley are averaging over eight yards per carry this season and Evans is at 5.9. Georgia Tech is going to have to limit the explosive plays that these three guys can create and not let them score quickly.

1. Limit Explosive Passing Plays

Ole Miss wide receiver Jonathan Mingo is a deep threat for the Rebels Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Tech gave up two big passing plays in the first quarter against Western Carolina and it was also a problem for them last year. This is going to be a huge test for the Yellow Jackets' secondary and they have to limit the explosion through the air for the Rebels.

Jonathan Mingo might be the go-to receiver for the Ole Miss offense this season. He is averaging over 21 yards per catch, but the Rebels have been relying on the ground game for their success early in this part of the season.

I think that Kiffin is going to open up the passing attack more this week and try to take advantage of a Georgia Tech secondary that has not faced an offense of this caliber yet. If Georgia Tech can keep the big plays to a minimum, they might be able to hand around longer than anticipated.

