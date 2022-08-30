After battling for a spot all preseason and in training camp for a roster spot, former Georgia Tech offensive tackle Devin Cochran was not able to make the Cincinnati Bengals roster. Today is cut-down day in the NFL and every franchise has to trim their roster to 53 players ahead of the upcoming season, which begins next Thursday.

The defending AFC champions have completely retooled their offensive line ahead of the 2022 season, but Cochran won't be a part of it. Cochran was not drafted after playing for the Yellow Jackets in 2021 and signed with the Bengals as a free agent.

Former Georgia Tech Offensive Tackle Devin Cochran failed to make the Cincinnati Bengals roster for 2022 Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Georgia native came to Georgia Tech after spending time at Vanderbilt, where he was a multi-year starter. Cochran did not get to play for the Yellow Jackets until 2021 but started in all 12 games and was good enough to make All-ACC honorable mention.

One thing that Cochran has done in his career is split time between left and right tackle and that should be appealing to any team that thinks about picking him up. Because his strength is in run blocking, expect Cochran to be started at right tackle for whatever team decides to take a chance on him. His weakness at the moment is pass protection. He is below average in that area and needs to work on his footwork and get set quicker.

