Georgia Tech Football: Top Transfer Portal Wide Receiver Reportedly Sets Up Visit With Yellow Jackets
One of the top wide recievers in the transfer portal is reportedly going to be visiting Georgia Tech. According to 247Sports Reporter Chris Hummer, Florida International transfer wide receiver Eric Rivers is going to be visiting Georgia Tech next week, which would be a huge development for the Yellow Jackets.
Georgia Tech has been looking to add to the wide receiver room this portal cycle. Their leading receiver Eric Singleton Jr entered the portal and the Yellow Jackets are also losing Chase Lane and Abdul Janneh due to them being out of eligibility. This season, Rivers caught 62 passes for 1,172 yards and 12 touchdowns while averaging 18.9 yards per catch. The thing to know about Rivers is that he possesses elite speed and the 5'11 174 LBS receiver from Chattanooga, TN would help replace that element in the offense that Singleton had. Rivers has plenty of suitors, with Miami, Nebraska, and other big-time programs coming after him. Keep in mind that things can change, but it looks like Georgia Tech is going to get a visit from one of the top receivers in the transfer portal. 247Sports rates Rivers as a four-star transfer and is the No. 12 receiver currently in the portal.
At Pro Football Focus, Rivers was the highest-graded player on Florida International last season, finishing with an 83.2 grade in 614 snaps. Keep an eye on this recruitment.
Georgia Tech has two commitments from the transfer portal so far this cycle, both from the secondary. UAB cornerback Kelvin Hill and Eastern Michigan DB Daiquan White have both committed to the Yellow Jackets in the past two days.
Hill (5'10 175 LBS) started for the Blazers as a true freshman last season at cornerback and has three years of eligibility remaining. Last season at UAB, Hill totaled 42 tackles and five pass deflections. At Pro Football Focus, Hill finished with a 68.9 overall grade on defense, but what is most notable is his grade in run defense. Hill earned an 87.1 run defense grade and a 90.1 tackling grade. Georgia Tech is losing LaMiles Brooks, Taye Seymore, and Warren Burrell, but have added some intriguing talent to the secondary to help replace them. Like White, Hill played his high school football in Georgia, playing at Carrolton High School. According to 247Sports, Hill is a three-star transfer with an 86.00 overall grade. Coming out of High School, Hill was a three-star transfer and was ranked as the No. 1894 player in the country, the No. 171 cornerback in the country, and the No. 187 player in the state of Georgia.
White (5'10 170 LBS) played for the Eagles for two seasons, totaling 50 tackles and 18 pass deflections. Per Pro Football Focus, White played 660 snaps this season and finished with a 66.2 overall grade, including a 79.2 grade in run defense. In 2023, PFF gave him a 69.5 overall grade in 558 total defensive snaps. He is originally from Georgia and played at Creekside High School. He also held offers from Liberty and East Carolina.
So far, Georgia Tech has had the following players enter the transfer portal:
- QB Zach Pyron (committed to Minnesota)
- WR's Eric Singleton Jr and Leo Blackburn
- OL Corey Robinson II and Jordan Brown
- DL Horace Lockett and Uche Iloh
- DB Taye Seymore
White and Hill are going to have a chance to come in and play right away and will be a name to watch across the spring.
